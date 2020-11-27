“

The report titled Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flue and Chimney Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flue and Chimney Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Schiedel, Selkirk, DuraVent, Ubbink Centrotherm Group, Jeremias International, Cordivari, Poujoulat, Docherty Group, SF Limited, Imperial Manufacturing Group, Mi-Flues, Olympia Chimney Supply, Shasta Vent, Security Chimneys International, Ruilun Metal Products

Market Segmentation by Product: Twin Wall Flue Pipes

Single Wall Flue Pipes

Flexible Chimney Flue Liner

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Standard Fireplaces

Stoves



The Flue and Chimney Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flue and Chimney Pipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flue and Chimney Pipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flue and Chimney Pipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Overview

1.1 Flue and Chimney Pipes Product Overview

1.2 Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Twin Wall Flue Pipes

1.2.2 Single Wall Flue Pipes

1.2.3 Flexible Chimney Flue Liner

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Flue and Chimney Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Flue and Chimney Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Flue and Chimney Pipes as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flue and Chimney Pipes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Flue and Chimney Pipes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes by Application

4.1 Flue and Chimney Pipes Segment by Application

4.1.1 Standard Fireplaces

4.1.2 Stoves

4.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Flue and Chimney Pipes by Application

4.5.2 Europe Flue and Chimney Pipes by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Flue and Chimney Pipes by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Flue and Chimney Pipes by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Flue and Chimney Pipes by Application

5 North America Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flue and Chimney Pipes Business

10.1 Schiedel

10.1.1 Schiedel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Schiedel Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Schiedel Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Schiedel Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.1.5 Schiedel Recent Developments

10.2 Selkirk

10.2.1 Selkirk Corporation Information

10.2.2 Selkirk Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Selkirk Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Schiedel Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.2.5 Selkirk Recent Developments

10.3 DuraVent

10.3.1 DuraVent Corporation Information

10.3.2 DuraVent Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 DuraVent Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DuraVent Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.3.5 DuraVent Recent Developments

10.4 Ubbink Centrotherm Group

10.4.1 Ubbink Centrotherm Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ubbink Centrotherm Group Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Ubbink Centrotherm Group Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Ubbink Centrotherm Group Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.4.5 Ubbink Centrotherm Group Recent Developments

10.5 Jeremias International

10.5.1 Jeremias International Corporation Information

10.5.2 Jeremias International Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Jeremias International Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Jeremias International Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.5.5 Jeremias International Recent Developments

10.6 Cordivari

10.6.1 Cordivari Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cordivari Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Cordivari Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cordivari Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.6.5 Cordivari Recent Developments

10.7 Poujoulat

10.7.1 Poujoulat Corporation Information

10.7.2 Poujoulat Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Poujoulat Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Poujoulat Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.7.5 Poujoulat Recent Developments

10.8 Docherty Group

10.8.1 Docherty Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Docherty Group Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Docherty Group Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Docherty Group Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.8.5 Docherty Group Recent Developments

10.9 SF Limited

10.9.1 SF Limited Corporation Information

10.9.2 SF Limited Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 SF Limited Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 SF Limited Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.9.5 SF Limited Recent Developments

10.10 Imperial Manufacturing Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Flue and Chimney Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Imperial Manufacturing Group Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Imperial Manufacturing Group Recent Developments

10.11 Mi-Flues

10.11.1 Mi-Flues Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mi-Flues Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Mi-Flues Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mi-Flues Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.11.5 Mi-Flues Recent Developments

10.12 Olympia Chimney Supply

10.12.1 Olympia Chimney Supply Corporation Information

10.12.2 Olympia Chimney Supply Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Olympia Chimney Supply Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Olympia Chimney Supply Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.12.5 Olympia Chimney Supply Recent Developments

10.13 Shasta Vent

10.13.1 Shasta Vent Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shasta Vent Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Shasta Vent Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Shasta Vent Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.13.5 Shasta Vent Recent Developments

10.14 Security Chimneys International

10.14.1 Security Chimneys International Corporation Information

10.14.2 Security Chimneys International Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Security Chimneys International Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Security Chimneys International Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.14.5 Security Chimneys International Recent Developments

10.15 Ruilun Metal Products

10.15.1 Ruilun Metal Products Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ruilun Metal Products Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Ruilun Metal Products Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Ruilun Metal Products Flue and Chimney Pipes Products Offered

10.15.5 Ruilun Metal Products Recent Developments

11 Flue and Chimney Pipes Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Flue and Chimney Pipes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Flue and Chimney Pipes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Flue and Chimney Pipes Industry Trends

11.4.2 Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Drivers

11.4.3 Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

