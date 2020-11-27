The global EV Platform market garnered revenue around USD XX Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD XX Billion in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of XX% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

The demand for electric vehicles is a leading factor expected to drive the global EV platform market during the assessment period. Companies operating in the current EV platform market are increasingly focusing on offering cost-effective and efficient EV platforms to their customers, and bridging the cost gap between electric vehicle engines and internal combustion-engines (ICEs). Several top-tier players in the market are also expected to launch innovative EV platforms over the course of the upcoming decade- a factor that is likely to aid growth of the global EV platform market during the forecast period.



This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the EV Platform market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the EV Platform market growth.

The global EV Platform market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

Major manufacturers analysed under this study comprises:

Alcraft Motor Company

Baic Motor

BMW

BYD

Byton

Canoo

Chery

Daimler

Faraday Future

Fisker

Ford

Geely

General Motors

Honda

Hyundai

JAC

Kia Motors

Nissan Motor

Open Motors

REE Auto

Rivian

Saic Motor

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

XAOS Motors

Zotye

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Based on component, the battery segment is projected to account for a major share of the EV platform market during the forecast period. OEMs focus on the production of advanced EV battery that are expected to have lower emission at relatively lower costs, which leads to more investment in R&D for the battery segment and ultimately for EV platform.

Based on electric vehicle type, battery electric vehicle segment is expanding at a rapid pace for the EV platform market. Most OEMs are focusing on the development of battery electric vehicles on newly developed EV platforms rather than hybrid electric vehicles, as the demand for BEVs is more than that of HEVs. Moreover, considerably high capital investment and expertise is required to develop HEV as compared to that of a BEV, as a BEV does not include an ICE on EV platform and hence, is simpler to build.

Based on vehicle type, the utility vehicles segment accounted for a significant share of the global EV platform market. Consumers in China favor compact sedans; however, the arrival of new and more appealing SUVs has shifted demand toward utility vehicles. There is a decline in sales of sedans. They are not as useful as hatchbacks or more spacious as SUVs and consumers in Asia and the U.S. prefer both spacious and useful vehicles. Reduction in demand for hatchbacks across Europe and Latin America is due to an increase in size of smaller vehicle. The larger the hatchback, the less functional and maneuverable they become.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this research study analyses market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level for period 2016 to 2027 and covers following region in its scope:

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 Germany

 U.K.

 Italy

 France

 Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Southeast Asia

 Rest of APAC

• Central & South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Rest of Central & South America

• Middle East and Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 Rest of MEA

