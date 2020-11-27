The global Automotive Adhesive market garnered revenue around USD 9,777.43 Million in 2019 and projected to reach USD 17,830.96 Million in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

Employees in the production and shipping operations are working diligently to supply their product for critical automotive manufacturing projects. In order to boost their credibility in the automotive adhesive market, manufacturers are complying with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.

PSA films and foams provide benefits of accurately dispensing liquids onto surfaces. Manufacturers are developing double-sided PSA adhesives that are designed to stick on either sides of the substrate. Instantaneous adhesion and quick curing time are few more advantages of PSAs that are highly preferred by automobile manufacturers.

This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the Automotive Adhesive market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the Automotive Adhesive market growth.

The global Automotive Adhesive market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

Prominent players operating in the global automotive adhesive market include

Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA

Arkema S.A.

DuPont

Hunstman International LLC

Sika AG

Jowat SE

Dow Inc.

3M, Ashland

H.B. Fuller Company

Franklin International

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Based on adhesive type, the structural segment held a leading share of the global automotive adhesive market. Structural adhesives are extensively utilized in vehicles to bond structural panels and hence, the segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the market during the forecast period.

In terms of product type, hot melt and water segments are expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Demand for hot melt adhesives is increasing considerably due to its superior durability. Water-based adhesives are termed as green products, as they generate low emissions during their manufacturing process.

Based on application type, powertrain and upholstery segments are estimated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. Adoption of hybrid and electric powertrains is boosting the usage of adhesives for lightweighting. Thus, the powertrain segment is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Increased consumer demand for esthetically appealing interiors is boosting the use of adhesives in upholstery.

In terms of sales channel, the OEM segment held a leading share of the automotive adhesives market with the major consumption of adhesives being in production lines from automakers. The aftermarket segment is estimated to expand at a notable pace as aftermarket repairs and overhauling are likely to boost the demand for adhesives in the aftermarket.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this research study analyses market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level for period 2016 to 2027 and covers following region in its scope:

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 Germany

 U.K.

 Italy

 France

 Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Southeast Asia

 Rest of APAC

• Central & South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Rest of Central & South America

• Middle East and Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 Rest of MEA

