The global Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) Tire market garnered revenue around USD USD 116.70 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 162.19 Billion in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

Moreover, factors such as trade war between the U.S. and China, rise in the production levels of truck & bus radial (TBR) tires worldwide, and surge in the number of last mile deliveries due to the unprecedented growth of the e-Commerce sector are influencing the expansion of the global truck & bus radial (TBR) tire market. The trade war between the two powerhouses of the automotive industry is expected to put forward major hindrances for companies operating in these two countries. However, developing nations, including India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil are likely to provide fertile grounds for growth to the players operating in the truck & bus radial (TBR) tire market.

Request Coronavirus Impact Analysis on This [email protected] https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/3639

This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) Tire market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) Tire market growth.

The demand for commercial original equipment truck & bus radial (TBR) tire has increased over the past few years. The electrification of delivery vehicles across developed regions of the world including North America and Europe, particularly in the last-mile segment, is anticipated to generate notable demand for truck & bus radial (TBR) tires during the assessment period.

The global Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) Tire market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

Major manufacturers analysed under this study comprises:

Bridgestone Corporation

MICHELIN

Continental AG

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

China National Tyre & Rubber Corporation

BKT Industries Limited

KUMHO Tire

Yokohoma Rubber Corporation

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Limited

Giti Tire

Apollo Tyres

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Based on application, the truck segment held a dominating share of the global truck & bus radial (TBR) tire market in 2019. Medium & heavy duty trucks have higher production and contribute to higher share of vehicles on road. Trucks are extensively utilized for haulage and freight transport, and have been widely adopted across all economies contributing to the high demand for TBR tires.

In terms of sales channel, the aftermarket segment held a leading share of the global truck & bus radial (TBR) tire market. Replacement rate of tires is increasing due to the rise in awareness among consumers about timely maintenance of vehicles. Thus, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to hold a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, due to its share rising rapidly in developing countries.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this research study analyses market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level for period 2016 to 2027 and covers following region in its scope:

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 Germany

 U.K.

 Italy

 France

 Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Southeast Asia

 Rest of APAC

• Central & South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Rest of Central & South America

• Middle East and Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 Rest of MEA

Complete The Payment and Get the Full Access of [email protected] https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/3639

PDF File Dispatch Time – 24 Hours. We Will also support Word, PPT, Excel Files Dispatch

Contact Us:

Nova One Advisor

URL – https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

Mailing Address: 237 West 35th Street, Suite 605, New York, NY 10001, USA

Any Assistance, Email – [email protected]