The global wound closure market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Wound Closure Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Sutures, Hemostatic Agents, Staplers, Staples, and Others), By Application (Gynaecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmic, General Surgery, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other wound closure market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the companies that are presently operating in the wound closure market. They are as follows:

Cryolife

Baxter

Johnson and Johnson Service, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Medtronic

Braun Melsungen AG

CP Medical

3M

Boston Scientific Corporation

Other prominent players

Segment-

Ongoing Advancements to Drive Growth of the Sutures Segment

By type, the market is segregated into staples, staplers, hemostatic agents, sutures, and others. Out of these, the sutures segment generated 30.0% wound closure market share in 2018. It is expected to lead the market in the coming years. This segment is further grouped into absorbable and non-absorbable. This growth is attributable to the ongoing advancements in the absorbable type of sutures. These are also conventional types of devices that are used extensively. The hemostatic agents segment would showcase considerable growth as they require lower post-operative maintenance and are very easy to use.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Number of Surgeries to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of region, the market is fragmented into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. Amongst these, in 2018, North America procured USD 5.06 billion wound closure market revenue and is likely to dominate throughout the forecast period. It is likely to occur because of the increasing acceptance and higher adoption of state-of-the-art devices in this region.

Regional Analysis for Wound Closure Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Wound Closure Market:

