According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Savory Snacks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global savory snacks market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Savory snacks are salty or spicy processed food products that are prepared using fruits, vegetables, cereal grains, nuts, vegetable oils and seasonings. They are economical and consumed by individuals of all age groups in-between their meals. Some of the commonly consumed savory snacks are salted biscuits, potato chips, tacos, tortillas, corn chips, pretzels, popcorn, peanuts and meat snacks.

Some of the key players being Arca Continental, Calbee Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial, Haldiram’s, Intersnack, ITC Limited, Kellogg’s, Kraft Foods (Kraft Heinz), Lamb Weston, Mondelez International Inc. (Kraft Foods), Oberto Snacks Inc. (Premium Brands Holdings), PepsiCo Inc., etc.

Owing to rapid urbanization and hectic schedules, individuals are increasingly inclining toward convenient and on-the-go food products, which is propelling the global savory snacks market growth. Apart from this, the easy availability of a wide variety of these products, primarily through online distribution channels, is driving the market further. Moreover, on account of rising health consciousness among individuals, several manufacturers are offering healthy and protein-rich savory snacks, such as lean beef and turkey, to expand their consumer base. This is projected to bolster the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Breakup by Flavor:

Roasted/Toasted

Barbeque

Spice

Beef

Others

Market Breakup by Product:

Potato Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts and Seeds

Popcorn

Meat Snacks

Others

Market Breakup by Category:

Baked

Fried

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Arca Continental

Calbee

Conagra Brands

General Mills

Hain Celestial

Haldiram’s

Intersnack

ITC Limited

Kellogg’s, Kraft Foods (Kraft Heinz)

Lamb Weston

Mondelez International Inc (Kraft Foods)

Oberto Snacks Inc. (Premium Brands Holdings)

PepsiCo Inc.

