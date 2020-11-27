The global compression therapy market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Compression Therapy Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Compression Garments {Compression Bandages, Compression Stockings, and Others}, Compression Pumps, and Others), By Application (Venous Leg Ulcer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Lymphedema, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Nursing Care Centers, Home Care, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

Key Players Operating in The Compression Therapy Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

medi GmbH & Co. KG

Arjo

SIGVARIS

Bio Compression Systems, Inc.

EssityAktiebolag (publ)

PAUL HARTMANN Pty. Ltd

3M

Market Driver

Increasing Geriatric Population to Stoke Growth

The world population is aging at an astonishing rate. Demographic analysis of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) suggests that by 2050, the number of people aged 60 years and above is set to double, reaching 2.1 billion. Aging entails a host of health problems and vein disorders are some of the most common ailments that inflict older people. For example, old age is a high risk factor for varicose veins as the wear & tear of valves in the veins causes the blood to flow back into the veins instead flowing towards the heart. Similarly, the incidence of deep vein thrombosis is high among the geriatric population due to reduced physical movement. Thus, expanding aging population worldwide is expected to be a major demand-puller for compression therapies, thereby augmenting the compression treatment market growth.

Regional Analysis

Healthy R&D Funding to Fuel the Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 1.05 billion in 2018 backed by concerted investment in healthcare research and development by the private and public sectors. In addition to that, rising geriatric population and strong presence of global companies is anticipated to aid the region to dominate the compression therapy market share during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Compression Therapy Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Compression Therapy Market:

