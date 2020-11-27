According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Synthetic Latex Polymers Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global synthetic latex polymers market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Synthetic latex polymers are aqueous dispersions of polymers that are manufactured from monomeric materials, such as vinyl acetate and acrylates. They are widely utilized in the construction industry to increase durability, flexibility, adhesion, water resistance, and the overall strength of cement, asphalt, paints and coatings. Other than this, they are also used in the production of textiles, medical equipment, and belts and seals.

The increasing construction activities across the globe represent one of the major factors driving the synthetic latex polymers market growth. Apart from this, these polymers find extensive applications in the pharmaceutical industry as extenders of natural rubber. Moreover, they are used to produce water-based coating emulsions to prevent corrosion of metallic substrates. The growing popularity of water-based adhesives over solvent-based adhesives is offering opportunities for manufacturers to expand their consumer base. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Type:

Styrene Acrylic

Styrene Butadiene

Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

Polyvinyl Acetate

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Others

Breakup by Application:

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Nonwovens

Carpets

Paper and Paperboard

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Construction Sector

Automotive Industry

Electronics Sector

Textile Industry

Healthcare Sector

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Alberdingk Boley

Apcotex Industries Ltd.

Arkema S.A.

Arlanxeo

Asahi Kasei

BASF

3M

Celanese

Dow Chemical Company

LG Chem

Lubrizol (Berkshire Hathaway)

Omnova Solutions Inc. (Synthomer Plc)

Trinseo

Wacker Chemie AG

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

