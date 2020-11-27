The global e-prescribing market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “E-prescribing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician’s offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other e-prescribing market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Players operating in thisMarket include:

Epic Systems Corporation

NextGen Healthcare

Surescripts

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Athenahealth

eClinicalWorks

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Others

Market Drivers

Better Medical Record-Keeping Factor with Electronic-Prescription Solutions to Add Impetus to Market

The increasing adoption of e-prescription based electronic health record (EHR) solutions on a global basis is the key factor boosting the e-prescription market growth. Besides this, electronic prescription system offers better medical history records than handwritten prescriptions. It cannot be forged or exploited, thereby adding to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, rising initiatives taken by both public and private healthcare organizations to integrate e prescribing solutions and eliminate the use of adverse drug events (ADEs) and medical errors will also help to aid in the expansion of the market in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for E-prescribing Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for E-prescribing Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key E-prescribing Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global E-prescribing Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

