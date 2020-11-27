The global medical clothing market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Medical Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns, Gloves, Facial Protection, Sterilization Wraps, Protective Apparels and Others), By Application (Hospitals & Physicians’ Offices, Outpatient Facilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

Key Players Operating in The Medical Clothing Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Halyard Health

3M Company

Medline Industries, Inc.

Superior Uniform Groups

Semperit AG Holding

Ansell Healthcare LLC



Mölnlycke Health Care

Barco Uniforms

Other prominent players

Drivers & Restraints-

Outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic to Surge Demand for Medical Clothing

In January 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic occurred because of coronavirus. The virus is anticipated to have its origin in snakes or bats. The WHO also tagged Covid-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The Centers for diseases control and Prevention (CDC) mentioned that among all the emerging infectious disease that affect humans, around 75% of them originate from animals. Hence, the increasing concerns regarding infectious diseases are likely to boost the medical clothing market growth in the coming years. Besides, zoonotic diseases have a tendency to affect public health worldwide, especially the emerging countries owing to their lack of control strategies. However, medical clothing often has to be approved by the regulatory bodies, such as the FDA. It involved extra expenses. Therefore, it may hinder the market growth.

Regional Analysis for Medical Clothing Market :

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Medical Clothing Market :

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Medical Clothing Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Medical Clothing Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

