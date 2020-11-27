According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Household Insecticides Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global household insecticides market reached a strong growth in 2019. Household insecticides are widely utilized to control the growth of mosquitoes and other insects to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. They are relatively less toxic to humans and are generally manufactured using natural or synthetic substances, such as citronella and geraniol oil and hydroxyethyl isobutyl piperidine carboxylate. Household insecticides are usually available in the form of oil, sprays, coils and slow-release vaporizing systems.

Insects represent one of the major causes of disease and discomfort across the globe. Insect-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya, can impede the economic and social development of a country, especially in the warm and humid regions of the tropics and sub-tropics. Apart from this, local and national governing authorities in numerous countries are presently focusing on controlling insects, which in turn is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, leading manufacturers in the industry are introducing new, safer and environment-friendly product variants to expand their existing market share. Moreover, advancements in insecticide release technology, such as sprays, aerosols, and gels, are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to expand at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Packaging:

Small

Medium

Large

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Sprays

Electric Vaporizers

Mosquito Coils

Baits

Other

Market Breakup by Composition:

Natural

Synthetic

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

General Stores

Online Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Amplecta

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Dabur India Limited

Earth Chnsemicals Co. Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products

HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Neogen Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Zapi SPA

Zhongshan Lanju

