Global Digital Impression System Market: Overview

Of late, the global market for digital impression systems has been witnessing a noticeable rise in its valuation and it is poised to observe a phase of positive growth in the years to come. The increasing awareness level among consumers and the rising initiatives by the governments in various economies are projected to boost this market significantly over the next few years.

This market study is a thorough analytical research of the performance of the worldwide market for digital impression systems in past and over the period from 2017 to 2025. The report emphasizes especially on the growth boosters, opportunities, challenges, obstacles, and the prominent trends in this market in a bid to determine the pace of its progress.

Global Digital Impression System Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

The two main types of digital impression systems are standalone and mobile or portable systems. Currently, the demand for mobile digital impression systems is relatively higher and the trend is expected to continue in the near future, Thanks to the new developments in the dental and healthcare industry and the advent of various new technologies in the market, such as 3D impression technology and mobile-based tablet intraoral scanners. However, the demand for standalone systems is also projected to witness a steady rise over the years to come, owing to their compact designs and low costs.

Global Digital Impression System Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for digital impression systems reports its presence across North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America, among all, has surfaced as the leading contributor to this market, thanks to the presence of a number of established market players. With the investment on research and development of novel technologies, the U.S. and Canada are expected to emerge as the key domestic market for digital impression systems solutions in North America, which is likely to retain its leading position over the next few years. Amongst other regional markets, Asia Pacific and Europe are projected to register a significant rise in the years to come.

Global Digital Impression System Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for digital impression systems demonstrates a moderately fragmented market with a significantly high number of participants. 3M ESPE, Align Technology Inc., 3Shape A/S, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., Ormco Corp., PLANMECA OY, Glidewell Laboratories, Densys3D Ltd., Dental Wings Inc., and Carestream Health Inc. are some of the leading players in this market. These companies are currently focusing on technological advancements to sustain in this competitive environment. However, their focus is expected to shift towards strategic partnerships in the near future, in an effort to expand their reach across the world.

The global digital impression system is segmented as below:

By Type

Standalone (Plug & Play Intraoral Scanner)

Mobile / Portable System (Intraoral Scanner, Tablet / Screens and Cart)

By Compatibility

Third Party Compatible

Integrated

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



