Harsimran Kaur, the principal analyst, stated, “The large volume wearable injectors continue to retain the interest of both drug developers and medical device manufacturers. This can be attributed to the various benefits offered by these devices. In fact, over 50 devices are currently under development / approved for the delivery of both insulin and non-insulin drugs.”

The report presents opinions on several key aspects of the market. Among other elements, it includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the large volume wearable injectors market, highlighting the contributions of industry players related to the delivery of both insulin and non-insulin drugs, along with key device specifications. It is worth highlighting that devices designed for administration of non-insulin drugs have a high storage capacity and are being developed for delivery of high viscosity formulations. In fact, around 17% of such devices have been designed to hold 10-15 ml of drug formulation, while 23% claim to offer a maximum storage capacity of more than 15 ml.

A list of marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with large volume wearable injectors in the near future, taking into consideration multiple parameters, such as stage of development, dosage, dose concentration, route of administration, type of dose and drug sales (in case of marketed drugs). Close to 80 drug / drug candidates demonstrate the potential to be delivered via large volume wearable injectors and are likely to be evaluated in different drug-device combinations in the near future. Of these, 90% are biologics and 10% are small molecules. These drugs (full list available in the main report) are designed for treatment of chronic conditions, which require frequent dosing, and are not currently available in suitable self-administration systems.

A comprehensive product competitiveness analysis of all large volume wearable injectors, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment) and product specifications, such as type of device, type of dose, maximum volume of the device, usability, allowed route of administration, connectivity with the mobile application, and availability of an integrated continuous glucose monitoring / blood glucose monitoring (CGM / BGM) system in case of insulin devices.

Elaborate profiles of prominent product developers engaged in this domain, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and a comprehensive future outlook. Additionally, the report includes tabulated profiles of wearable drug device combination products. More than 10 drug device combinations are currently being evaluated for delivery of non-insulin drugs. Of these, two are already approved by the USFDA; these are Neulasta® (pegfilgrastim) OnPro™ Kit (Amgen / Insulet) and Pushtronex™ System (Amgen / West Pharmaceuticals).

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been submitted / filed related to large volume wearable injectors, since 1984. It also highlights the key parameters associated with the patents, including information on patent type, patent offices, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) classification, emerging areas (in terms of number of patents filed / granted) and leading industry players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). Close to 2,000 patents pertaining to these devices have been filed till September 2018. An analysis of these patents reveals that automated self-injection devices, with advanced features, are gradually gaining traction amongst patients with chronic disorders.

A social media analysis depicting prevalent and emerging trends, and the popularity of large volume wearable injectors, as observed on the social media platform, Twitter. The analysis is based on tweets posted on the platform from 2013 to 2018.

A case study on the role of contract manufacturing organizations in the overall manufacturing process / supply chain of wearable injectors. The study includes short descriptions of the manufacturing services provided by contract service providers in the manufacturing of various device components (primary containers), infusion sets, adhesives, closures and injection moldings.

A robust opportunity analysis highlighting the market for large volume wearable devices for delivery of non-insulin drugs. The market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of close to 40% between 2018 and 2030. It is worth noting that disposable injectors are likely to capture over 50% of the market share due to the safety concerns reported by the use of reusable injectors. Further, over 60% share of revenues is anticipated to be distributed between North America and Europe. However, certain counties in Asia Pacific are likely to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions over the coming decade; this can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic disorders in these regions and a relatively less stringent regulatory environment.

Kaur further remarked, “The innovation in the field is primarily being driven by start-ups / small companies. Of all the companies developing large volume wearable injectors for non-insulin drugs, 50% are based in North America. Examples of firms based in this region include (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) Enable Injections, Medipacs, SteadyMed Therapeutics, scPharmaceuticals and West Pharmaceutical Services. Examples of start-ups based in other geographical regions that have undertaken initiatives in this domain include (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) Debiotech, Subcuject, ViCentra, Weibel CDS and Eoflow. In addition, a number of established companies are also making substantial contributions in this field; prominent players include (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) 3M, Becton Dickinson, Insulet, West Pharmaceutical Services and Ypsomed. Historical and current uptake trends clearly demonstrate the growing popularity of these devices. With many developers striving to incorporate more user-friendly and advanced features in their devices, the adoption of large volume wearable injectors is expected to steadily increase in the mid-long term.”

The report also features inputs from a number of eminent industry stakeholders, with detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:

Menachem Zucker (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)

Mike Hooven (President and Chief Executive Officer, Enable Injections)

Mark Banister (Chief Executive Officer, Medipacs)

Pieter Muntendam (President and Chief Executive Officer, scPharmaceuticals)

Mindy Katz (Director of Product, Sorrel Medical)

Jesper Roested (Chief Executive Officer, Subcuject)

Graham Reynolds (Vice President & General Manager, Global Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services) and Tiffany H. Burke (Director, Global Communications, West Pharmaceutical Services)

The research covers detailed profiles and assesses product portfolios of several companies, including (illustrative list, no selection criteria):

Becton Dickinson

Bespak

Insulet

Medtronic

Roche

Sonceboz

Enable Injections

Sensile Medical

SteadyMed Therapeutics

West Pharmaceutical Services

Weibel CDS

Cellnovo

CeQur

Debiotech

Eli Lilly

PharmaSens

SOOIL Development

Tandem Diabetes Care



