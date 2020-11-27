Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Artificial Lift Market. The report analyses the artificial lift market by Lift Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others), By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MENA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Russia, Norway, United Kingdom, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Algeria). The report analyses the artificial lift market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The global market of Artificial Lift is mainly driven by rising number of rig counts and wells completion activities in conventional and non-conventional fields. Rising demand and price of hydrocarbons led to the development in upstream sector and drive oilfield service and equipment market accompanied with artificial lift market.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Artificial Lift Market – By Lift Technology (Beam/Rod Lift, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others), By Mechanism (Pump Assisted, Gas Assisted), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” global artificial lift market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 4.6% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by rising number of rigs across the world. North America region is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising demand of hydrocarbon and investment in exploitation of conventional and non-conventional resources in China and India.

The report titled “Global Artificial Lift Market – By Lift Technology (Beam/Rod Lift, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others), By Mechanism (Pump Assisted, Gas Assisted), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Artificial Lift Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Artificial Lift Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Artificial Lift Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Artificial Lift Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Artificial Lift Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others)

• Analysis By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted)

• By Application (Onshore, Offshore)

Regional Markets – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MENA – (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Estimated Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Artificial Lift Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Artificial Lift Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others)

• Analysis By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted)

• By Application (Onshore, Offshore

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Russia, Norway, United Kingdom, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Algeria (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Estimated Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Artificial Lift Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Artificial Lift Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others)

• Analysis By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted)

• By Application (Onshore, Offshore

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis – Weatherford, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, a G.E company, Borets International ltd., Dover Corporation, Halliburton, National Oil Varco, Novomet

