The North America electric vehicle charging stations market research report provides a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. The North America electric vehicle charging stations market report offers the best professional in-depth study on the current state for the market. It also encompasses analysis, estimation, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the North America electric vehicle charging stations market that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, and also shows all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands with their systemic company profiles, that are driving the market. This Study provides a deep insight into the activities of key competitors such as Tesla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Liikennevirta Oy, SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, and others.

North America electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Recent Industry Developments

In April 2018, the TGOOD GLOBAL LTD. successfully launched innovative wireless charging technology into the market. The technology is based on magnetics coupling resonance which realizes more than 93% power transmission at a maximum charging power of 60kW and across a range of up to 20cm transmission distance.

In January 2018, ABB announced the launch of the project of autonomous electric bus by supplying two ‘Heavy Vehicle Chargers (HVC) 300P’ to Singapore. This would help them to cover more market shares.

If you are involved in the North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Charging Station (AC charging station, DC charging station), Vehicle Type (Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles(PHEV)), Installation Type (Residential, Commercial), Technology (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), charging Stations Standards (GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772, IEC 62196), Country (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

