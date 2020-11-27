North America Loyalty Management market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. A range of definitions and classification of the industry, applications of this industry and chain structure are given in the report. The competitive landscape section of the report highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players. The company profiles of all the top market players and brands with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are revealed in this market report. ll the data and statistics encompassed in this North America Loyalty Management business document are backed up by latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

North America loyalty management market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 22.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Aimia Inc., Comarch SA, Epsilon, ICF International Inc., Brierley+Partners, BOND BRAND LOYALTY INC., Ketchup Loyalty Marketing, Kobie, Oracle, SAP SE and TIBCO Software Inc.

In November 2017, Brierley+Partners launched the 7Rewards app that is a mobile customer loyalty app that earns users a free beverage for every six cups purchased that has expanded to enable customers to earn rewards points for hundreds of other 7-Eleven product purchases.

In October 2015, Brierley+Partners launched GameStop for making it easier for guests to take advantage of the unique rewards.

In April 2012, Oracle launched Siebel loyalty management for better customer retention, brand engagement and achieving the lifetime value with innovative and personalized loyalty programs. This has benefitted in improving business user experience and productivity.

Solution (Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention, Channel Loyalty), Deployment Type (On-Premises, On-Demand), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise), Vertical (Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others), Type of Offering Capacity (Loyalty Management, Technology Capabilities Platform, Analytics and Measurement, Services Delivery Capabilities, Loyalty Strategy Design, Loyalty Marketing), Country (U.S., Canada)

Overview of North America Loyalty Management Market

North America Loyalty Management Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

North America Loyalty Management Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

North America Loyalty Management Size (Value) Comparison by Region

North America Loyalty Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

North America Loyalty Management Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of North America Loyalty Management

Global North America Loyalty Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

