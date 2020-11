The Automotive Cyber Security market research report displays a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the globe. This market report gives explanation about the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for this industry. The market analysis examines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame. The data and information covered in the Automotive Cyber Security report are obtained from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. This global Automotive Cyber Security business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin.

Automotive Cyber Security Market is driven by increasing demand for smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.42 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.74 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 23.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Cyber security software for automatic and self-driving cars has been launched by black berry. This software detects any unusual error in the program which is being used in self-driving cars.

In February 2017, Capgemini launched new automotive cyber security software which respond, detect & prevent cyber security threat for connected vehicles.

segmented By Security (Endpoint Security, Application Security, Wireless Network Security), Application (Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System, ADAS & Safety System), Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Vehicle (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle {BEV}, Hybrid Electric Vehicle {HEV}, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle {PHEV})

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rise in electric content per vehicle and increasing number of telematics users across the globe

Stringent rules by regulatory bodies for data protection in the vehicle make it necessary to use such technology

Few of the major competitors currently working in automotive cyber security market are

Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Cisco, ARILOU Automotive Cyber Security Part of NNG Group, Capgemini, HARMAN International, Intel Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, NXP Semiconductors, ESCRYPT, secunet, Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc., ACEA, CAA Club Group and KAMA.

