Static Var Compensator(SVC) Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Rongxin Power Electronic Co., Ltd. (China), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric (U.S.), Eaton Corp plc (Ireland), etc.

Nov 27, 2020 , ,

The report titled Static Var Compensator(SVC) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Static Var Compensator(SVC) market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Static Var Compensator(SVC) industry. Growth of the overall Static Var Compensator(SVC) market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Static Var Compensator(SVC) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Static Var Compensator(SVC) industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Static Var Compensator(SVC) market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Static Var Compensator(SVC) market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Thyristor Based
  • MCR-Based
  • Others

  • Static Var Compensator(SVC) market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Renewable Energy
  • Electric Utilities
  • Industrial & Manufacturing
  • Others
  • Global Static Var Compensator(SVC)

    The major players profiled in this report include: Rongxin Power Electronic Co.

  • Ltd. (China)
  • ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
  • General Electric (U.S.)
  • Eaton Corp plc (Ireland)
  • American Electric Power (U.S.)
  • Hyosung (South Korea)
  • NR Electric Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan)
  • American Superconductor Corp. (U.S.)
  • etc.

    Industrial Analysis of Static Var Compensator(SVC) Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Static Var Compensator(SVC) Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Reasons to Purchase Static Var Compensator(SVC) Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Static Var Compensator(SVC) market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Static Var Compensator(SVC) market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

