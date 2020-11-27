Covid-19 Impact Analysis on “Identity and Access Management (IAM)” offers resources for potential use and historical knowledge of the global market. Market analysts have demonstrated SWOT inquiry, along with the key players’ profile and various verticals.

The “Identity and Access Management (IAM)” is riding on the wave of growth. This is because “Identity and Access Management (IAM)” is no longer an option, but a necessity due to the increasing dangers of COVID-19. The crisis is serving as an opportunity for the “Identity and Access Management (IAM)” to grow at a rapid pace.

On a regional front, the production of “Identity and Access Management (IAM)” is estimated to remain concentrated in the countries of Asia Pacific. With the consumption witnessing an upward trend across the globe, the market for “Identity and Access Management (IAM)” is expected to remain driven throughout the forecast period. A larger proportion of “Identity and Access Management (IAM)” market is accounted for by the East Asia region. This is closely followed by North America “Identity and Access Management (IAM)” market. The consumption for “Identity and Access Management (IAM)” in South Asia region is expected to pace up over the forecast period to the rapidly expanding chemical industry in the region. Regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness a near average growth in the “Identity and Access Management (IAM)” market. With the most stringent implication of environmental policies in Europe, the region is expected to be one of the key regions to look out for over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Onegini, TransUnion, Ping Identity Corporation, Gigya Inc., Centrify Corporation, Okta Inc., Experian PLC, Janrain Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., Traxion Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc., MorphoTrust USA, GB Group Plc, ID Analytics LLP, Aware Inc., Equifax Inc. and others

Market Segmentation:-

By solution

Advanced Authentication

Identity Proofing Services

Others

By service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By deployment type

Cloud

On-premises

By industry vertical

Banking

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Consumer Goods & Retail

Energy & Utility

Public Sector

Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

