According to our new research study on “Neurological Biomarker Market – COVID-19 Impact & Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product (Proteomics Biomarker, Genomics Biomarker, Metabolomics Biomarker, Imaging Biomarker, and Others); Application (Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Schizophrenia, Huntington’s Disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, and Others); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Diagnostics, Research Organizations); and Geography,” the global neurological biomarker market is expected to reach US$ 5,501.8 million by 2027 from US$ 14,454.7 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2020–2027.The report highlights trends prevailing in the global neurological biomarkermarketwith the factors driving the market growth as well as those hampering it.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Abbott;Myriad RBM; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Qiagen; Banyan Biomarkers, Inc.; Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; PerkinElmer, Inc.; and Merck Millipore are among the major players present in theneurological biomarker market.

The genomic biomarkers segment held the largest share of the global neurological biomarker market, based on product, in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is likely to witness a lucrative growth owing to increasing consumer awarenessabout the benefits of genetic medicines as well as technological advancements in the field of neurological biomarkers. In addition, the growing inclination toward gene counseling and genetic analysis for diagnostic purposes is also likely to propel the growth of the market for genomic biomarkers. The genetic biomarkers are significant modalities that directs towards a more personalized approach of predispositions and medical analysis.

The incidence of neurological disorders has increased significantly worldwide. As per the World Health Organization data published in 2016, neurological disorders are estimated to affect large populations worldwide in the coming years. The diagnosis of neurological disorders among populations cannot be correlated with age and region. In the recent years, various measures and efforts have been taken to create awareness and educate people regarding these diseases to enable patients to access the suitable medications and treatments for such conditions. For example, the Neurological Foundation in New Zealand works to raise public awareness about neurological diseases by funding publications and hosting public events throughout the country.

The Epilepsy Foundation of America has initiated National Epilepsy Awareness Month since 1969 to increase awareness about the disease. Similarly, the Alzheimer’s Association conducts nationwide awareness campaigns to raise awareness about the disease. Moreover, with an increase in the need for better healthcare facilities, Technology-Enabled Care (TEC) solutions are being introduced in the healthcare systems, especially in the emerging economies. Factors such as rising incidence of neurological disorders, increase in geriatric population, and advancements in pediatric care are fuelling the growth of the healthcare sector. Thus, the increasing awareness about neurological diseases among patients and developing healthcare infrastructure are likely to offer significant opportunity for the growth of the market.

The report analyzes Neurological Biomarker Market on By Product Proteomics Biomarker

Genomics Biomarker

Metabolomics Biomarker

Imaging Biomarker

Others By Application Alzheimer’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease

Schizophrenia

Huntington’s Disease

Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Others By End User Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Diagnostics

Research Organizations By Geography North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina

