Long-Acting Injectables Market Research Report: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers with Forecast 2026

Nov 27, 2020

The Long-Acting Injectables Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Long-Acting Injectables Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Long-Acting Injectables Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Long-Acting Injectables Market

The Long-Acting Injectables Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:
Small and Middle Sized Molecule
Large Sized Molecule

Key applications:
Schizophrenia
Other Psychotic Disorders

Key players or companies covered are:
Eli Lilly
Pfizer
GlaxoSmithKline
Johnson & Johnson
Lupin Limited
Zogenix
DURECT
Medincel

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Long-Acting Injectables Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Long-Acting Injectables Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Long-Acting Injectables Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Long-Acting Injectables Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

Contact us:
i2iResearch – info to intelligence
Locational Office: *India, *United States, *Germany
Email: [email protected]
Toll-free: +1-800-419-8865 | Phone: +91 98801 53667

