Immunology Market Report 2020: Top Companies, Regions, Driving Force and Forecast 2026

Nov 27, 2020

The Immunology Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Immunology Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Immunology Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Immunology Market

The Immunology Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:
Immuno Boosters
Immunosuppressants

Key applications:
Autoimmune Diseases
Oncology
Organ Transplantation
Others

Key players or companies covered are:
AbbVie
Amgen
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Johnson & Johnson
Bionor Pharma
Celgene
Cellectar Biosciences
eFFECTOR Therapeutics

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Immunology Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Immunology Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Immunology Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Immunology Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

