Report Highlights

This report presents the most innovative fashion tech startup companies in the world, how these startups are disrupting traditional markets and outlines how innovations can be aligned with growth and markets. Special emphasis is put on startups that intend to transform the fashion industry. These unconventional fashion tech startups work towards bringing a circular economy in the fashion industry.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is focused on investment in fashion tech start-ups and the key areas that are driving industry growth, allowing these start-ups to succeed. BCC Research also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions. The scope also includes analysis of investment in fashion tech start-ups based on regional markets. The start-ups considered for this study started after 2010. Fashion tech scale-up investment for 2017-2018 is included here, but the investment for these scale-ups began prior to 2010. Data from the Tech Scale-up Europe report was also considered.

Report Includes:

– Discussion of range of financing routes and life cycle of a startup focusing on the fashion industry

– Underlying details of fashion tech start-up ecosystem categories, which include nascent ecosystem, advancing ecosystem, and the mature ecosystems

– Regional landscape covering current investment scenario and future growth prospects for fashion tech start-ups in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and emerging economies from rest of the World

– Profile description of some of the renowned fashion tech start-ups ranging from deep tech to normal e-commerce sites

Summary

This document is a special report focused on global fashion tech start-up investment. The goal of this document is to provide a more in-depth look at fashion tech start-ups that are expected to play a major role in the future. More specifically, objectives include identifying companies that are innovative players in the fashion space and start-ups that are attracting investment and dominate the market.

This report profiles major start-ups in the fashion tech space and explores the underlying technologies driving industry growth. It also highlights the various business models adopted in the fashion tech industry and covers investment trends present in various regions.

