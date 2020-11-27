According to The Insight Partners market research study of “RNAi Therapeutics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Molecule Type, Application, Route of Administration, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 1,209.29 million by2027 from US$ 618.79 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global RNAi therapeutics market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sanofi, Olix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Glaxosmithkline Plc.; Benitec Biopharma; Arbutus Biopharma Corporation; Silence Therapeutics; Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc; and Quark are among the leading companies operating in the RNAi therapeutics market.

Based on application, the global RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory disorders, renal diseases, genetic disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, infectious diseases, and others. The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the cardiovascular segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases coupled with rising demand for superior alternative for the treatment of cardiovascular conditions is expected to boost the segment growth. Moreover, increasing research and development activities in order to validate the feasibility of RNAi therapies for cardiovascular conditions are projected to drive the cardiovascular application segment.

RNAi refers to the interference RNA which is responsible to control and manipulate protein translation in the cell. These RNAi are used to silence particular genes that are responsible for diseases. At present, the awareness about RNAi is increasing due to its ability to offer target specific mechanism, leading to superior treatment outcomes. The approach is widely utilized for drug development. Increasing investments in RNAi therapy development coupled with growing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of RNAi therapy development is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The global impacts of COVID-19 are being felt across several markets. In case of pharmaceutical industry, supply chain operations are significantly hampered due to the pandemic. However, market players in the RNAi therapeutics are focusing on the development of vaccine with the help of gene silencing technology, which might have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

The Report Segments Global RNAi Therapeutics Market as follows: By Molecule Type Small Interfering RNAs (siRNA)

MicroRNA (miRNA) By Application Oncology

Cardiovascular

Respiratory Disorders

Renal Diseases

Genetic Disorders

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others By Route of Administration Pulmonary Delivery

Intravenous Injections

Intradermal Injections

Intraperitoneal Injections

Others By End User Research and Academic Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories By Geography North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina

