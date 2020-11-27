The global ceramic adhesive market accounted for US$ 6,344.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 9,931.8 Mn by 2027.

Ceramic adhesives are widely available in one or two-part systems and have a similar physical form as organic adhesives. Ceramic adhesives are widely being used in flooring, roofing, and wall covering applications in the building and construction industry. The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global ceramic adhesives market. The growth of the ceramic adhesives market in this region is primarily attributed to a large consumer base present in the region and high awareness about the benefits of ceramic adhesives among the users. A large base of the population in the Asia Pacific region has been a contributing factor for the increasing demand for not only residential but also commercial construction in the region. Ceramic adhesives are based on inorganic binders like metal phosphates and alkali silicates, with alumina, silica, carbon, zirconia powder filler, and magnesia. The key players operating in the global ceramic adhesives market are 3M, HB Fuller, Ardex Group, and among other players.

It provides overview and forecast of the Ceramic Adhesives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates for five major regions, 2020 to 2027. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Ceramic Adhesives market by region is further subdivided into each country and segment.

Companies Mentioned:-

HenKEL AG & Company, KGAA, 3M, H.B Fuller, Ardex Group, BASF SE, Bostik, Mapei Spa, Norcros Plc, Saint-Gobain, Sika AG

Growing concerns over harmful gas emissions during the production of adhesives have led to the rising demands for green, sustainable, and low VOC ceramic adhesives. Environmental friendly adhesives, resins, and dispersions are increasingly being used in flooring tiles and other construction applications to bind the ceramic materials strongly. Also, the ceramic adhesive manufacturers are highly focused on developing green and sustainable adhesives to cater to the rising demands of the customers. For Instance, Mapei has been providing green and sustainable ceramic adhesives which are tested by well qualified international institutes like Textiles & Flooring Institute GmbH in Germany.

Based on its type, the ceramic adhesives market is segmented as cement-based, epoxy, acrylic, and others. The cement-based segment dominated the global ceramic adhesives market whereas the epoxy segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The cement-based ceramic adhesives are generally used for the external and internal bonding of ceramic tiles, mosaics, walls, ceilings, single-fired and double-fired tiles for floors. A polymer-modified, cement-based ceramic adhesive is generally formulated into two grades as rubber-modified and white mastic, or without rubber, with extended and continuous open time to adhere to the conventional building structures.

Ceramic Adhesives Market Answers the following Key Questions.

What will be the Ceramic Adhesives market size and expansion rate in 2027?

Who are the key producers of Ceramic Adhesives and where they lie on a global scale?

What are the Ceramic Adhesives market perspectives?

Who will be the target audience of Ceramic Adhesives industry?

What are the opportunities, challenges, and threats influencing the growth of Ceramic Adhesives market?

What are the main driving attributes, Ceramic Adhesives market trends, short-term, and long-term policies?

What are the opinions from professionals and their outlook on Ceramic Adhesives market and future insights?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Ceramic Adhesives market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

In the end, the primary and foremost goal of this Ceramic Adhesives report is to aid the user check out the market about its definition, distribution, market capability, trends and the obstacles that the market is facing. We have done a knowledgeable and insightful study while developing the research document.

