﻿The fireproof insulation market was valued at US$ 2.02 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2.59 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Fireproof insulation material assists in reducing the damage caused by fire. Fireproof insulation materials are available in five forms—foam; chopped fibers; board or block insulation; fibrous mats; and textiles, films, and foils. The resistance of each form depends on the material from which it is made. Demand for fireproof insulation products is high in the residential sector owing to the strict building standards related to fire protection and increase in residential construction activity. Furthermore, the popularity of fireproof insulation is growing significantly in the commercial sector due to increasing focus on ensuring fire safety. Moreover, the construction and retrofitting activities are growing significantly in the developed as well as developing economies, which is expected to have a positive impact on the fireproof insulation market.

Companies Mentioned:-

BASF SE, Johns Manville, Kingspan Group , Knauf Insulation , Lloyd Insulations, L’isolante K-Flex s.p.a, Owens Corning , Rockwool International A/S, Saint Gobain S.A., U.P. Twiga Fiberglass

The selection of appropriate insulation materials has become very crucial nowadays. As the objective of insulation is to blanket the house to provide a barrier against heat transfer, selecting an insulation material having fire-resistant properties is important. Almost all insulation materials are rated as fireproof. These materials can also be designed to provide resistance against electricity, fuels, chemicals, or solvents. Therefore, the customers are looking for natural insulation to contribute toward energy efficiency at their houses. Based on material, the fireproof insulation market is categorized into glass wool, mineral wool, plastic foam, fiberglass, polyurethane foam, and others.

Residential and commercial properties use fireproof insulation materials to ensure safety of workers and surroundings during fire incidents. The use of insulation in homes and industries would contribute to save energy. The commercial sector consists of complexes, office buildings, and industries. In commercial properties, the insulation is utilized for ducts, storage tanks, fluid lines, and pipes. Slag wool and rock wool types of mineral wool are commonly used to maintain heat and conserve energy. In addition, fiberglass materials offer soundproofing, water resistance, and heat and fire control. Installation of varied insulation in commercial and industrial properties would positively impact the growth of fireproof insulation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Fireproof Insulation market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

