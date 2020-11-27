“Global SMS firewall market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of SMS firewall market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.”

Global SMS firewall market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.36% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

This SMS Firewall market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

List of few players are-: SAP SE, Tata Communications, Omobio, Amd Telecom Private Limited., Syniverse Technologies LLC, Infobip ltd., Comviva, TWILIO INC., tyntec, BICS SA/NV, ANAM Technologies, Route Mobile Limited, Symsoft, Cellusys, Cloudmark Inc., Global Wavenet, Mobileum Inc., Openmind Networks, NetNumber Inc., Tango Telecom Ltd., HAUD, NewNet, Monty Mobile among others.

Drivers & Restraints of SMS Firewall Market-:

Market Drivers:

Growing security and privacy concerns globally is contributing to the growth of the market

Stringent regulations spurring the demand for SMS firewall is driving the growth of the market

Increased adoption of A2P SMS is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing focus on preventing revenue loss due to grey routes is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Technical anomalies overshadowing the SMS firewall market

Dearth of technical expertise in the building of firewall is hindering the growth of the market

Global SMS Firewall Market By SMS Type (A2P Messaging, P2A Messaging), SMS Traffic (SMS Exchange, International Exchange, Others), Messaging Platform (Cloud, Traditional), Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises) Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Automotive, Others)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: SMS Firewall Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global SMS Firewall Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global SMS Firewall Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America SMS Firewall Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe SMS Firewall Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific SMS Firewall Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America SMS Firewall Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue SMS Firewall by Countries

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of SMS Firewall market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

