High Strength Steel Market

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the high strength steel market include Arcelormittal S.A., United States Steel Corporation, Baosteel Group Corporation, SSAB AB, Voestalpine AG, Posco Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel, Angang Steel Company Limited. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The major market drivers for the high strength steel market are automotive and construction industry. The increasing demand for electric vehicles will propel the growth of this market. The use of high strength steel can ensure increased yield in the construction sector and hence the demand for the same will grow rapidly. The increased investments by governments to increase the production of high strength steel will further propel the growth of this market. Rise in per capita income and changing lifestyles will boost the market. COVID-19 pandemic will have minimal impact on the market except for the overall reduction in manufacture. The major constraint of this market is the high production costs involved.

The report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of high strength steel.

Market Segmentation

The entire high strength steel market has been sub-categorized into type and end-use industry.

By Type

High Strength Low Alloy

Dual Phase

Bake Hardenable

Carbon Manganese

Others

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Construction

Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment

Aviation & Marine

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for high strength steel market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

