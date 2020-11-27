Smart Harvest Market report is added by Value Market Research gives an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data including growth, current trends and value for the period of 2019-2026. This report includes the profiling of top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments and market share. Further, the report includes opportunity analysis to estimate the market size. The report starts with the fundamental market overview and structure with dynamics, various segments and sub-segments with respect to regional analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the smart harvest market include Deere & Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Energid Technologies Corporation, Smart Harvest Ltd., Harvest Automation, Dogtooth Technologies, AVL Motion B.V., Abundant Robotics, Iron Ox, Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Increasing profitability in the agrarian domain via the implementation of advanced technologies is leading the demand for the smart harvest market globally. Evolving labor issues due to availability and higher costs in the agricultural sector are also anticipated to incite the smart harvest market significantly. Furthermore, government initiatives in emerging economies for the easy adoption of smart harvest technologies fuel global growth prospects. The ever-increasing pace of technological advancements draws a favorable influence on the smart harvest global market. However, limited technical knowledge by the farmers and the high cost of installation may impede the growth of the smart harvest market. Additionally, the ongoing pandemic due to SARS-CoV-2 virus has impacted the demand and supply chain globally, it is foreseen to disrupt the smart harvest market too. On the other hand, the exponentially growing demand for food and vegetables because of the rising global population drives farmers to adopt smart harvest technologies to increase yield capacity.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of smart harvest.

Market Segmentation

The entire smart harvest market has been sub-categorized into type, application, and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Site of Operation

On-Field

Greenhouses

Indoor Farming

By Crop Type

Vegetables

Fruits

By Component

Hardware

Software

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for smart harvest market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

