Neuromorphic Computing Market report is added by Value Market Research gives an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data including growth, current trends and value for the period of 2019-2026. This report includes the profiling of top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments and market share. Further, the report includes opportunity analysis to estimate the market size. The report starts with the fundamental market overview and structure with dynamics, various segments and sub-segments with respect to regional analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the neuromorphic computing market include IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Brain Corporation, General Vision Inc., HRL Laboratories, Vicarious, CEA-Leti, Knowm Inc., Numenta. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The major factors that are boosting the neuromorphic computing market include growing demand for artificial intelligence & machine learning, and increasing demand for automation, non-linear controls, robotics, image processing and language processing using artificial intelligence. Furthermore growing adoption for mobile and cloud-based computer technology is propelling the neuromorphic computing market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of neuromorphic computing.

Market Segmentation

The entire neuromorphic computing market has been sub-categorized into application and end-use. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Application

Signal Processing

Image Processing

Data Processing

Object Detection

Others

By End-Use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Military &Defense

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for neuromorphic computing market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

