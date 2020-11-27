Organ Preservation Market report is added by Value Market Research gives an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data including growth, current trends and value for the period of 2019-2026. This report includes the profiling of top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments and market share. Further, the report includes opportunity analysis to estimate the market size. The report starts with the fundamental market overview and structure with dynamics, various segments and sub-segments with respect to regional analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the organ preservation market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Xvivo Perfusion AB, Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC, Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, BioLife Solutions, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Claris Lifesciences Limited, Lifeline Scientific, ToleroTech, Inc., 21st Century Medicine, CryoLife, Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing old population across the globe and increasing incidence of multi-organ failure signify as the key factors increasing the demand for organ preservation. The elderly is more vulnerable to health problems and organ failure. Furthermore, rising initiatives by several governing and non-governing authorities to encourage organ donation, is anticipated to propel the market growth. High costs associated with organ transplantation restrict the procedure to a smaller consumer base. Additionally, the exponential growth of stem cell procedures is assessed to restrict the market’s growth. Even though, organ transplantation surgeries are considered critical, there are certain limitations on the number of cases undertaken by surgeons across the globe as an impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Market Segmentation

The entire organ preservation market has been sub-categorized into preservation solution, technique of preservation, organ type and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Preservation Solution

Custodiol HTK

Collins Solution

Perfadex

Celsior Solution

Citrate Solutions

University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

By Technique of Preservation

Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

Dynamic Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Oxygen Persufflation

By Organ Type

Heart

Kidney

Lungs

Liver

Others

By End-User

Organ Banks

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for organ preservation market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

