Global Smart Parcel Locker Market Report 2020 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Smart Parcel Locker Market.

Smart parcel locker is a popular and very interesting solution to an efficient last-mile delivery system. A smart parcel locker is also called a smart packaged locker. It is a type of electronic locker managed by a computer which used for electronic concierge digital parcel delivery which allows receivers to retrieve parcels and mail at any time. The smart parcel lockers offer a central delivery point that increases the chain of custody as well as offers audit tracking. It provides immediate notification service via email and text to a customer when after their packages have been delivered. The world is currently going through a crisis that is unprecedented in human history. Almost a third of the world population is in lockdown. Staying at home and social distancing are the only ways to stop its further ramification. However, this has put a huge demand and rush to stock essential commodities like groceries and medicines. This has further enhanced the risk of the spread of viruses due to people to people contact even if essentials are delivered to home. Person-to-person contact is a major risk factor for the coronavirus, so in order for businesses to operate, they ideally need a contactless way to interact with customers. The incidence such as â€œa pizza delivery boys test positive for coronavirusâ€ which leads to the quarantine of 72 families and 17 colleagues is an example of such a risk. To avoid this type of risk the manufacturers are providing smart parcel lockers with the technology of contactless and touchless parcel transactions. which will create a lucrative opportunity in the industry.

If you are involved in the Smart Parcel Locker industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook.

Market Trends:

Growing Demand Due To Ideal 24/7 Delivery Channel

Growing Service Expansion in Logistics



Market Drivers:

Development of New Revenue Channels

Rising Demand for Safe Parcel Lockers



Technological Advancement in Smart Parcel Locker

Growing Demand in Emerging Countries



Historical year – 2014-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The segments and sub-section of Smart Parcel Locker market is shown below:

Study by Type (Modular Parcel Locker, Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food, Postal Lockers, Self-service Parcel Lockers, Laundry Lockers), Application (Condos, Apartment complexes, Businesses, Other), Capacity (Min. Order <10, Min. Order 10-50, Min. Order >50)

Smart Parcel Locker research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each country concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market

If opting for the Global version of Smart Parcel Locker Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

-Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

-What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

-Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

-How feasible is market for long term investment?

-What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Smart Parcel Locker market?

-Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

-What influencing factors driving the demand of Smart Parcel Locker near future?

-What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Smart Parcel Locker market growth?

-What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

– Smart Parcel Locker Market Summary

-Fiscal Effect on Economy

-Smart Parcel Locker Market Competition

-Smart Parcel Locker Market Analysis by Application

-Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

-Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

-Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

-Market Forecast

-The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Smart Parcel Locker Market have also been included in the study.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Smart Parcel Locker market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Smart Parcel Locker market, Applications , Market Segment by Types , Industry Segmentation (Large Enterprises, SMEs ), Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Smart Parcel Locker Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) & Section (5 6 7): 500 USD], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Smart Parcel Locker Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Smart Parcel Locker Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].

