Global CF and CFRP Market Scenario

Global CF & CFRP market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 53.5 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the focus on production of electricity from renewable sources and increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

Carbon fibers are widely used due to their superior properties like high chemical resistance, low weight & warm extension, compound resistance & rigidity and high stiffness. On the other hand, CFRP is a fiber-fortified plastic that contains carbon fibers. They are light weighted and tough. Both are used in sports merchandise, civil engineering, automotive and aviation industries that require rigid, lightweighted and high quality materials.

Market Drivers:

Increased focus on production of electricity from renewable source; this factor will drive the market in the forecast period

Rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles will also drive the market in near future

Increased use of CF and CFRP in Boeing and airbus aircraft will also act as a driver for the market

Growing demand from emerging markets will also help the market to grow in future

Market Restraints:

High cost of carbon fiber composites; this factor will hamper the market to grow in near future

Insufficient production capacity, will act as a restraint for the market growth

Few of the major competitors currently working in the CF and CFRP market are Solvay SA, Hexcel Corporation, Gurit, Toray Industries Inc., TEIJIN LIMITED, SGL Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation, and Formosa Plastics Corporation among others.

Market Scope:

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2026? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the CF and CFRP market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the CF and CFRP market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the CF and CFRP market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the CF and CFRP market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The CF and CFRP Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Raw Material (Polyacrylonitrile Carbon Fibers, Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber, Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber)

Resin Type (Thermosetting CFRP, Thermoplastic CFRP)

Manufacturing Process (Lay-Up, Resin Transfer Molding, Compression Molding, Injection Molding, Filament Winding, Pultrusion)

End-User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Medical, Electronics, Marine)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

