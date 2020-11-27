A new research study with title Global Paints and Coatings Market Report covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies has been added to Data Bridge Market Research. This Paints and Coatings report includes basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2026. All the parameters of this report can be explored to analyse market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

This market research report on analyzes the growth prospects for the key vendors operating in this market space including The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Valspar, Akzo Nobel N.V, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, Jotun A/S, Asian Paints Limited, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., RPM International Inc., Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Masco Corporation, Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd., Kc Corporation Ltd and Noroo Paint Co. LTD., etc.

Paints and Coatings Market Definitions And Overview:

Global Paints and Coatings Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 233.15 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing demand for paints & coatings from various end-use industries.

The paint and coating are the coverings that are used to apply the surface of an object to protect the surface from oxidation, sunlight and enhance the durability of the object life; it is also used for decoration and functional purpose.

Market Drivers:

Green Environmental Regulations

Provision of Durable Coatings With Better Performance and Aesthetics is another factor driving the market growth

Growing Popularity of Elastomeric Coating in Tilt-Up Concrete in Building & Construction is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Difficulty in Obtaining Thin Films in Powder Coating

Requirement of More Drying Time for Water-Based Coatings

Difficulty in Transportation of Coil Coatings in the Developing Countries

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2026? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Paints and Coatings market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Paints and Coatings market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Paints and Coatings market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Paints and Coatings market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

