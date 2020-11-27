Cheshire Media

All News

Holiday Pop-Up Market featuring local handcrafted creatives, small businesse and food trucks in Wake Forest, North Carolina

Byeditor

Nov 27, 2020

J & D Logistics Express Delivery Services, LLC will be hosting it’s first Outdoors & Indoors pop-up market at a warehouse venue located at Capital Boulevard Wake Forest, NC 27857. Free Admission to the Public.

Saturday, December 5, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Sunday, December 6, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Join us to shop for your loved ones this holiday season and enjoy great eats and music! We will have a selection of 25 local handcrafted creatives, small business owners and food trucks!

Support your local businesses as much as you can. We require each customer to wear a mask and maintain social distance to help protect each other and our staff.‬

Accepting applications from food truck vendors, small businesses & crafters who are interested in participating.

Vendor fee is per day $50 (inside), $35 (outside) & $100 (Food Truck). You will need to provide your own tents, table’s, chairs etc.

The online application is available at
https://jdlogistic.aidaform.com/HOLIDAY-POP-UP-SHOP-Contract

Please check our webpage wakeforestholidaypopupshop.eventbrite.com
or Facebook page https://facebook.com/events/s/wake-forest-n-c-holiday-pop-up/681845099426930/?ti=icl

For more information, contact Events Coordinator Sandra Bryant Richardson at (252) 450-9086

By editor

Related Post

All News

VR in Education Sector Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2026

Nov 27, 2020 [email protected]
All News

Smart Data Center Market Analysis, Reliability And Innovations in Technology, 2020-2026

Nov 27, 2020 [email protected]
All News Headline Health and Safety

Comprehensive Report on Facial Skeletal Contour Surgery Market 2020 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026 | Wright Medical Group, NuVasive, Osteomed, DePuy Synthes Companies, Stryker Corporation

Nov 27, 2020 a2z

You missed

All News

VR in Education Sector Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2026

Nov 27, 2020 [email protected]
All News

Smart Data Center Market Analysis, Reliability And Innovations in Technology, 2020-2026

Nov 27, 2020 [email protected]
All News Headline Health and Safety

Comprehensive Report on Facial Skeletal Contour Surgery Market 2020 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026 | Wright Medical Group, NuVasive, Osteomed, DePuy Synthes Companies, Stryker Corporation

Nov 27, 2020 a2z
All News Finance Headline Health and Safety

Comprehensive Report on Adult Hemoglobinopathy Testing Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026 | Trinity Biotech, Streck, Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Nov 27, 2020 a2z