J & D Logistics Express Delivery Services, LLC will be hosting it’s first Outdoors & Indoors pop-up market at a warehouse venue located at Capital Boulevard Wake Forest, NC 27857. Free Admission to the Public.

Saturday, December 5, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sunday, December 6, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Join us to shop for your loved ones this holiday season and enjoy great eats and music! We will have a selection of 25 local handcrafted creatives, small business owners and food trucks!

Support your local businesses as much as you can. We require each customer to wear a mask and maintain social distance to help protect each other and our staff.‬

Accepting applications from food truck vendors, small businesses & crafters who are interested in participating.

Vendor fee is per day $50 (inside), $35 (outside) & $100 (Food Truck). You will need to provide your own tents, table’s, chairs etc.

The online application is available at

https://jdlogistic.aidaform.com/HOLIDAY-POP-UP-SHOP-Contract

Please check our webpage wakeforestholidaypopupshop.eventbrite.com

or Facebook page https://facebook.com/events/s/wake-forest-n-c-holiday-pop-up/681845099426930/?ti=icl

For more information, contact Events Coordinator Sandra Bryant Richardson at (252) 450-9086