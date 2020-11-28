The Sourdough Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global sourdough market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sourdough market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the sourdough market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- ALPHA BAKING COMPANY, INC, Ernst Böcker GmbH and Co. KG, IREKS GmbH, Kampffmeyer Mühlen GmbH, Lesaffre, Mount Sourdough Co., Philibert Saveurs, PURATOS, THE SOURDOUGH and CO., Wild Wheat

Increasing demand from the bakery industry and rising demand for bakery products such as bread & buns, cakes & pastries, pizza base, and waffles in the developed and developing countries’ products is projected to boost the demand for sourdough. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the food and beverage industry in developed countries such as India is projected to bolster the sourdough demand and provide market growth opportunity for the key players operating in the market. However, fluctuation in the availability of raw material is projected to hamper market growth.

Sourdough is bread made from the naturally occurring yeast and bacteria in flour. Ingredients such as sourdough starter, which consists of flour and water, salt are used in producing sourdough. The sourdough offers similar health benefits as yogurt and kefir. Sourdough bread is prepared by the fermentation of dough using naturally occurring lactobacilli and yeast. This type of bread has a sour taste and better inherent keeping qualities than bread made with yeast, due to the lactic acid produced by the lactobacilli.

The report analyzes factors affecting the sourdough market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the sourdough market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Sourdough Market Landscape Sourdough Market – Key Market Dynamics Sourdough Market – Global Market Analysis Sourdough Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Sourdough Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Sourdough Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Sourdough Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Sourdough Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

