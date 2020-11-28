According to recent research report by IMARC Group, titled “India Chocolate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the India chocolate market reached a value of US$ 1,682 Million in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Chocolate, extracted from the roasted cacao seeds, is primarily used in confectioneries and bakery products. The surging demand for chocolates in the food and beverage industry is one of the major factors augmenting the India chocolate market growth. Furthermore, the wide availability of chocolates in different forms, such as dark chocolate, chocolate syrup, milk chocolate, sprinkles, etc., also propels the product demand across the country. Additionally, the rising popularity of molded chocolates in innovative solid shapes and sizes, further drives the Indian chocolate market growth.

India Chocolate Market Drivers:

The changing consumer inclination towards newer chocolate variants infused with additional flavors is currently driving the product demand in India. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness towards several health benefits associated with dark chocolate, further bolsters the Indian chocolate market growth. Besides this, the emergence of the e-commerce sector in India has allowed chocolate manufacturers to efficiently conduct business-to-consumer operations, thereby expanding their consumer base. Additionally, changing tastes and preferences of the health-conscious consumers have led to the introduction of gluten-free chocolates in the market. Furthermore, the premiumization of chocolate-based products, along with the increasing penetration of innovative packaging, is further expected to boost the India chocolate market growth.

India Chocolate Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Indian chocolate industry has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Global Consumer Products Private Limited

ITC Limited

Ferrero India Private Limited

Nestle India Limited

Mondelez India Foods Private Limited

Surya Food & Agro Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Mars International India Private Limited

Lotus Chocolate Company Limited

Hershey India Private Limited

The report has segmented the India chocolate market on the basis of region, chocolate type, product form, packaging type and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel Retail Sales Institutional Sales

Market Breakup by Type

Milk Chocolate Dark Chocolate White Chocolate

Market Breakup by Product Form Moulded Countline Others

Market Breakup by Packaging Type Pouches and Bags Boxed Chocolate Others



Market Breakup by Region North India East India West and Central India South India



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

The Impact of COVID-19 on the India Chocolate Market

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Structure of the Indian Chocolate Industry

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Government Regulations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

