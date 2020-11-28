According to recent research report by IMARC Group, titled “Invisible Orthodontics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global invisible orthodontics market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market has huge potential for growth during 2020-2025.
Invisible orthodontics refers to transparent dental devices that are used to straighten misaligned teeth and improving overbite. They include ceramic and lingual braces, invisible or transparent aligners, and clear retainers. Invisible orthodontics are generally used by adolescents and adults to align the teeth and reduce the gaps between them. They are more comfortable and attractive than conventional orthodontics and require less maintenance. Additionally, these variants do not give a metallic appearance to the mouth along with preventing teeth decalcification and mouth sores.
Invisible Orthodontics Market Drivers:
The rising incidences of orthodontic ailments and growing awareness towards cosmetic and restorative dentistry are driving the invisible orthodontics market. The increasing integration of tooth alignment techniques with tooth whitening and incisal composite edge bonding procedures to improve the symmetry and aesthetics of the smile is further inducing the market growth. Moreover, widespread adoption of other cosmetic dentistry techniques, such as smile makeovers, dental veneers, and enamel chapping, with invisible orthodontics, is also impelling the product growth. The advent of computer-aided design (CAD) technology in orthodontics helps in customizable teeth alignment solutions as per the patient’s oral anatomy and correct placement of aligners and braces. Furthermore, enhanced healthcare infrastructure and robust research and development (R&D) activities are further anticipated to drive the global invisible orthodontics market.
Get a free sample of this research report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/invisible-orthodontics-market/requestsample
Global Invisible Orthodontics Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the invisible orthodontics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Straumann Group
- Envista Holdings Corporation
- Great Lakes Dental Technologies
- TP Orthodontics Inc.
- 3M Company
- Dentsply Sirona
- American Orthodontics Corp.
- Henry Schein Inc.
- Align Technology Inc.
- DB Orthodontics
- K Line Europe GmbH
The report has segmented the global invisible orthodontics market on the basis of product type, application, patient group, end user and region.
Breakup by Patient Group:
- Adults
- Teenagers
- Children
Breakup by Product Type:
- Ceramic Braces
- Lingual Braces
- Clear Aligners
- Clear Retainers
Breakup by End User:
- Dental and Orthodontic Clinics
- Hospitals
Breakup by Application:
- Crowding
- Excessive Spacing
- Malocclusion
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @ https://bit.ly/33kyuVq
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Industry Trends
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-therapeutics-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/craniomaxillofacial-devices-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group