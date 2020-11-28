According to recent research report by IMARC Group, titled “Invisible Orthodontics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global invisible orthodontics market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market has huge potential for growth during 2020-2025.

Invisible orthodontics refers to transparent dental devices that are used to straighten misaligned teeth and improving overbite. They include ceramic and lingual braces, invisible or transparent aligners, and clear retainers. Invisible orthodontics are generally used by adolescents and adults to align the teeth and reduce the gaps between them. They are more comfortable and attractive than conventional orthodontics and require less maintenance. Additionally, these variants do not give a metallic appearance to the mouth along with preventing teeth decalcification and mouth sores.

Invisible Orthodontics Market Drivers:

The rising incidences of orthodontic ailments and growing awareness towards cosmetic and restorative dentistry are driving the invisible orthodontics market. The increasing integration of tooth alignment techniques with tooth whitening and incisal composite edge bonding procedures to improve the symmetry and aesthetics of the smile is further inducing the market growth. Moreover, widespread adoption of other cosmetic dentistry techniques, such as smile makeovers, dental veneers, and enamel chapping, with invisible orthodontics, is also impelling the product growth. The advent of computer-aided design (CAD) technology in orthodontics helps in customizable teeth alignment solutions as per the patient’s oral anatomy and correct placement of aligners and braces. Furthermore, enhanced healthcare infrastructure and robust research and development (R&D) activities are further anticipated to drive the global invisible orthodontics market.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the invisible orthodontics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Straumann Group

Envista Holdings Corporation

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

TP Orthodontics Inc.

3M Company

Dentsply Sirona

American Orthodontics Corp.

Henry Schein Inc.

Align Technology Inc.

DB Orthodontics

K Line Europe GmbH

The report has segmented the global invisible orthodontics market on the basis of product type, application, patient group, end user and region.

Breakup by Patient Group:

Adults

Teenagers

Children

Breakup by Product Type:

Ceramic Braces

Lingual Braces

Clear Aligners

Clear Retainers

Breakup by End User:

Dental and Orthodontic Clinics

Hospitals

Breakup by Application:

Crowding

Excessive Spacing

Malocclusion

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Industry Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

