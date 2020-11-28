Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Application Modernization Services Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Application Modernization Services Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Application Modernization Services Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”



Factors Inspiring the Market

In the bid to stay competitive in today’s tech-driven economy, numerous companies strive create new value from existing applications, where application modernization comes into play. In other words, application modernization is a savvy way to modernize existing applications in a cost-effective and efficient way. As companies encounter issues maintaining outdated systems which is both time-consuming and expensive, growing number of businesses are choosing to make the move to this service. The benefits offered by this system include network being more productive and responsive, easy migration, re-engineering and re-hosting.

APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

As per the geographic analysis, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the application modernization services market, due to increased spending on improving the infrastructure, and the growing adoption of big data and cloud computing technologies. North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of application modernization services technology and high penetration of advance cloud technologies.

The objective of this report:

*The global Application Modernization Services market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Application Modernization Services market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Application Modernization Services industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

*A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

*Accenture

*Asysco, Inc.

*Atos SA

*Bell Integrator

*Capgemini SE

*Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

*Fujitsu Ltd.

*HCL Technologies Ltd.

*IBM Corporation

*Macrosoft Inc.

*Micro Focus International PLC

*Oracle Corporation

*Tech Mahindra Ltd.

*UST Global

Competitive Analysis:

The Application Modernization Services Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Application Modernization Services Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Application Modernization Services Market before evaluating its possibility.

