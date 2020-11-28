Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) Drug market.

Amcasertib (BBI503), a first-in-class cancer stemness kinase inhibitor, is claimed to inhibit Nanog and other CSC pathways by targeting kinases with potential anticancer activity. Amcasertib is under investigation in clinical trial NCT02483247 (A Study of BBI503 in Combination With Selected Anti-Cancer Therapeutics in Adult Patients With Advanced Cancer). It is an orally administered investigational agent designed to inhibit cancer stemness pathways, including Nanog, by targeting stemness kinases. Amcasertib is undergoing multiple Phase I and Phase II studies as monotherapy and combination therapy for treating a range of tumor types.

Ayvakyt(avapritinib) is a cancer medicine used to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST), a cancer of the stomach and bowel, that cannot be removed by surgery and has spread to other parts of the body. Ayvakyt is used when the cancer cells have a D842V mutation, a change in the gene for the platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA).

Imatinib is a small molecule kinase inhibitor used to treat certain types of cancer. It is currently marketed by Novartis as Gleevec (USA) or Glivec (Europe/Australia) as its mesylate salt, imatinib mesilate (INN). It is occasionally referred to as CGP57148B or STI571. It is used in treating chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML), gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs), and a number of other malignancies. It is the first member of a new class of agents that act by inhibiting particular tyrosine kinase enzymes, instead of non-specifically inhibiting rapidly dividing cells.

Regorafenib is an orally-administered inhibitor of multiple kinases. It is used for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer and advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. FDA approved on September 27, 2012. Approved use of Regorafenib was expanded to treat Hepatocellular Carcinoma in April 2017. Regorafenib (trade name Stivarga) is a bioavailable small molecule with potential antiangiogenic and antineoplastic activities. Regorafenib binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (VEGFRs) 2 and 3, and Ret, Kit, PDGFR and Raf kinases, which may result in the inhibition of tumor angiogenesis and tumor cell proliferation. VEGFRs are receptor tyrosine kinases that play important roles in tumor angiogenesis; the receptor tyrosine kinases RET, KIT, and PDGFR, and the serine/threonine-specific Raf kinase are involved in tumor cell signaling.

Ripretinib is a kinase inhibitor used for the treatment of advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) that has not adequately responded to other kinase inhibitors such as sunitinib and imatinib. Ripretinib, also known as Qinlock, is manufactured by Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and was initially approved by the FDA on May 15, 2020.

It is the first drug approved as a fourth-line therapy in the specific setting of prior treatment with a minimum of 3 other kinase inhibitors.

Sunitinib is a small-molecule multi-targeted receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) inhibitor. On January 26, 2006, the agent was formally approved by the US FDA for the indications of treating renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and imatinib-resistant gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). For these purposes, sunitinib is generally available as an orally administered formulation. Sunitinib inhibits cellular signaling by targeting multiple RTKs. These include all platelet-derived growth factor receptors (PDGF-R) and vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (VEGF-R). Sunitinib also inhibits KIT (CD117), the RTK that drives the majority of GISTs. In addition, sunitinib inhibits other RTKs including RET, CSF-1R, and flt3.

In October 2020, Blueprint Medicines (Netherlands) B.V. received marketing authorization valid throughout the European Union for Ayvakyt (Avapritinib). Ayvakyt is a cancer medicine used to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a cancer of the stomach and bowel, that cannot be removed by surgery and has spread to other parts of the body. Ayvakyt is used when the cancer cells have a D842V mutation, a change in the gene for the platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA). The European Medicines Agency decided that Ayvakyts benefits are greater than its risks and it can be authorized for use in the EU. Ayvakyt benefited a high proportion of patients with GIST with a D842V PDGFRA mutation for a significant length of time. Similar results have not been seen before and are better than those reported in the literature for other medicines of the same type in this patient population, who do not have a lot of treatment options.

Avapritinib or BLU-285,1 is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor of KIT and platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha indicated for the treatment of unresectable, metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors.2,3 It is one of the first medications available for the treatment of multidrug-resistant cancers. Avapritinib shares a similar mechanism with ripretinib.

In July 2020, Accord Healthcare S.L.U. received marketing authorization valid throughout the European Union for Zercepac(trastuzumab). Zercepac can only be used when cancer overexpresses HER2: this means that cancer produces a protein called HER2 in large quantities on the cancer cells. HER2 is overexpressed in about a quarter of breast cancers and a fifth of gastric cancers.

Zercepac has a highly similar structure, purity, and biological activity to Herceptin and is distributed in the body in the same way. In addition, studies in metastatic breast cancer that overexpressed HER2 have shown that the effectiveness of Zercepac infusion is equivalent to that of Herceptin infusion.

In April 2020, Shanghai Henlius Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, received two Certificates of GMP Compliance of a Manufacturer from Polands Chief Pharmaceutical Inspector. The Companys drug substance (DS) line and drug product (DP) line for HLX02 trastuzumab biosimilar at Xuhui District, Shanghai has successfully passed the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) on-site inspection by the EU. In May 2020, the MAA of HLX02 submitted by Accord Healthcare S.L.U. has adopted a positive opinion and recommended approval for MAA from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

November 2019: Pfizer and EMD Serono, Inc. announced positive results from their phase III clinical study on avelumab for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer.

April 2019: Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-based company, collaborated with PureTech Health, which will help the company to apply PureTechs lymphatic targeting platform to the companys immuno-oncology candidate for gastric cancer. As a result, the drug can be administrated directly to the gut lymphatics.

March 2019: AstraZeneca entered into a development and commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., for trastuzumab deruxtecan, an antibody-drug conjugate under investigation for gastric carcinoma.

September 2017: Keytruda, a PD-1 inhibitor developed by Merck, received FDA approval for the treatment of stomach cancer.

