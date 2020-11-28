Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pet Wearable Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pet Wearable Devices Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pet Wearable Devices market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Pet Wearable Market Size By Product (Smart Collar, Smart Vest, Smart Harness, Smart Camera), By Technology (RFID Devices, GPS, Sensors, Bluetooth), By Application (Medical Diagnosis & Treatment, Identification & Tracking, Fitness Monitoring, Behavior Monitoring & Control), By End-Use (Household, Commercial), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 -2026

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Pet/Animal Wearable Market market.”

Pet Wearable Market size exceeded USD 3 billion in 2019 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 23% between 2020 and 2026. The global industry shipments are projected to reach 70 million units by 2026. The market growth is attributed to increasing demand from pet owners to adopt advanced devices for the health and well-being of their furry companions.

Moreover, increasing awareness for pet health and safety globally will drive the market revenue. Owners consider pets as their family members and are investing in advanced health monitoring devices. The demand for GPS integrated pet wearable devices has witnessed a considerable rise in the past few years owing to an increase in market penetration of smartphones & mapping applications coupled with a growing need for tracking the real-time positioning of pets.

Declining prices of connected pet wearable devices and increasing implementation of digital maps are boosting the market value. Mobile applications developed with in-built digital maps help in tracking the location of the pets by retrieving the data sent from pet tracker devices. Growing demand for real-time positioning and safety & security of pets along with rising penetration of GPS-enabled smartphone devices is projected to drive the pet wearable market size.

Factors such as power consumption and short battery life are expected to hinder market growth. Pet wearable devices operate on GPS & wireless networks and consume high power, which may affect the adoption and usage of wearable technology. Lack of awareness amongst pet owners in a few countries about the technology benefits of the products may also hamper the market demand.

Companies covered Pet Wearable Market Research Report:

Afimilk Ltd., Dairymaster, DeLaval International AB, DogTelligent, FitBark, Inc., Garmin International, GEA Group AG, GoPro, Inc., i4C Innovations LLC, IceRobotics Ltd., Loc8tor Ltd., Nedap N.V., PetValu, Inc., Pod Tracker, Scollar, Inc., Tractive,

Top Pet Wearable brands covered in this market research report:

Wonderwoof, Go Pro Fetch, Go-Smart: Pet Leash, FINDSTER, Tailio, Buddy smart collar, DOTT (dog tag), Tagg GPS Plus and Pet Remote are leading products available in the market under pet wearables.”

Key Revenue and Growth Drivers of Pet Wearables Industry:

Rising consciousness regarding medical diagnosis of pets in North America and Europe.

Rise in number of pet tech start-up companies in Europe.

Compulsory RFID tagging for farm animals in Australia.

Rising disposable income in Asia Pacific countries

Urbanization and rise in popularity of pets in Latin America

Challenges to address in Pet Wearables Industry:

Power consumption and short battery life of devices.

Lack of public awareness

Growing demand for advanced sensors in pet wearables is aiding the market revenue.

The market is witnessing a growing demand for innovative sensors to detect heat, pressure, and heart rates of the pets. Presently, several energy-efficient and low-cost wireless sensor nodes are being implemented in these devices by manufacturers. These nodes are easy to deploy and can be controlled & monitored from remote locations.

Pet wearable device also include low-power radio and power management mechanisms for continuous operations.

Companies are developing low-power wireless smart collars fitted with non-invasive sensors to track the pets heart-rate variations, temperature, position, pulse activity, respiration, and calories consumed & burned that underline the pets overall health. Sensors have become an integral part of the IoT technology in many applications, including the pet tech industry. Sensors are used in combination with other technologies and are mainly used to monitor biometric parameters in a pets daily life activities.

Increased demand for smart collars to monitor and track location of pets will drive the market growth. In 2019, the smart collars segment accounted for over 42% of the pet wearable market share and will witness significant growth through 2026. Several collars are being integrated with GPS trackers as they allow owners to monitor the location of their pets and find them when lost or stolen. Smart collars also provide owners the ability to accurately monitor their pets health and well-being, by early detection of diseases.

Collars help in collecting vital signs to warn owners at the first hint of illness, stress, or other health-related issues. For example, the adoption of low-power wireless smart collars fitted with non-invasive sensors has enabled owners to track a pets overall health, making a strong case of increased word.

Rising health & safety awareness of pets has resulted in wide adoption of pet wearables for medical diagnostics Rising adoption and expenditure in medical diagnostics for animals will drive the market growth. IoT is expected to have a profound effect on medical diagnosis and treatments. Increasing awareness of medical diagnosis & treatment, identification & tracking, fitness monitoring, and behavior monitoring & control of pets will fuel the market demand.

A study by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP) states that nearly 54% of dogs and 59% of cats are overweight in the U.S. Obesity in pets can lead to severe diseases and reduce their life expectancy, thus encouraging owners to adopt smart health monitoring devices to identify any abnormality in health attributes.

Increasing pet expenditure with rising disposable income in emerging economies to drive market growthRising consumer disposable income and growing adoption of pets in several households are influencing the market share. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), over 65% of American households own a pet. To monitor and control the pets health and fitness owners are increasing their expenditure on innovative wearable devices.

This has led market players operating in the industry to introduce smart pet wearable devices, helping pet owners to track the health and safety of their pets. In January 2020, Whistle Labs LLC, launched Whistle FIT, a healthcare tool, enabling owners to monitor food intake, health behavior, and activities to enhance pet care. The company is a subsidiary of Mars Incorporated.

Rising popularity of pets and urbanization are driving the Asia Pacific market growth The Asia Pacific pet wearable market is predicted to witness over 26% growth during the forecast timespan impelled by urbanization and rising popularity of pets. The increasingly busy lifestyle and work pressure in many countries, including China and Japan have encouraged people to adopt pets as companions to relieve stress.

The increased adoption of pets has motivated service providers to offer innovative pet wearable devices. In addition, the benefits of cheap labor have forced players to set up their manufacturing plants in countries like China and Taiwan.

Industry players focusing on new alliances to improve profitabilityProminent companies operating in the market are focusing on entering strategic partnerships to expand into untapped markets and enhance business profitability. For instance, in April 2019, PitPet, which offers an activity monitor to track pet movements, announced its partnership with MoreThan, an insurance company and a brand of Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC. The partnership among market players aim to help pet insurance customers in monitoring and tracking their pets health.

Some of the key industry players include Tagg, Ridogulous Labs, Otto Petcare, Pet Vu, Inc., PetPace, Silent Herdsman Limited, Whistle Labs, Inc., Nedap, Motorola, IceRobotics, Loc8tor, Invisible Fence, i4c Innovations, High Tech Pet Products, Garmin, FitBark, Dropcam (Nest), DeLaval, Inc., and Dairymaster, among others.

The pet wearable market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD and shipment in units from 2016 to 2026, for the following segments:

Market by Product

Smart Collar

Smart Vest

Smart Harness

Smart Camera

Market by Technology

RFID devices

GPS

Sensor

Bluetooth

Others

Market by Application

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

Identification & Tracking

Behavior Monitoring & Control

Fitness MonitoringMarket by End-Use Household

Commercial

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Pet Wearable Devices in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Pet Wearable Market Size By Product (Smart Collar, Smart Vest, Smart Harness, Smart Camera), By Technology (RFID Devices, GPS, Sensors, Bluetooth), By Application (Medical Diagnosis & Treatment, Identification & Tracking, Fitness Monitoring, Behavior Monitoring & Control), By End-Use (Household, Commercial), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 -2026

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580