The North American piling machine market size was estimated at USD 889.5 million in 2016. The rising number of wind farms in the U.S. and Canada as a result of government support in the form of financial assistance is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. In addition, increasing product usage in commercial structures, drilling platforms, manufacturing facilities, residential premises, mining bases, wind farms, power transmission plants, and solar power plants is expected to propel industry growth over the forecast period.

These machines are used in the form of impact hammers, vibratory drivers, and piling rigs in foundation applications. Hydraulic systems, hammers, winches, machine tools, motors, and engines are majorly used consumables or raw materials used in these machines. However, growing concerns over the contamination of underground aquifers during piling is expected to restrict product application in the near future.

The market has been driven by technological innovation, along with growing collaborations and acquisitions for the development of fuel-efficient and low-noise piling machines. In May 2015, Huisman Equipment became a major shareholder in Fistuca BV, which has developed the BLUE technology to improve performance at underwater sites by using marine water.

In March 2013, Bauer launched a new tablet PC system to monitor rig operators and forward drilling logs and maintenance issues. As a result, increasing the use of information technology in foundation equipment is expected to remain a critical success factor over the forecast years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Viewpoint: Global North America Piling Machine Market

Product Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Impact Hammer

Vibratory Drivers

Piling Rigs

Others

Piling Method Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Impact Driven

Drilled Percussive

Rotary Bored Piling

Air-lift RCD

Auger Boring

Continuous Flight Auger

Others

Key Players, Recent Developments & Regional Insights: Global North America Piling Machine Market

On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into impact hammer, vibratory drivers, piling rigs, and others. The rigs segment held a share of 38.25% in the overall market as per revenue in 2016. Expansion of the mining industry in Mexico in light of favorable regulatory support to facilitate foreign mineral processors for investments at domestic level is expected to promote foundation work. This is expected to augment demand for rigs in future.

The impact hammer segment also accounted for a prominent share in the North America piling machine market. This driving system utilizes hammers that are either lifted manually or automatically by compressed air, diesel engine, hydraulics system, and steam generation. Easy operations and low price of impact hammers as compared to other equipment is expected to be a positive factor for the market.

Contractors in the foundation industry are expected to use compressed air impact hammers. This is in light of low maintenance cost amid increasing application of synthetic lubricants to reduce wear and tear and maintain temperature in compressors.

Piling Method Insights

On the basis of method, the industry can be segmented into impact-driven, drilled percussive, rotary bored piling, air-lift RCD, auger boring, continuous flight auger, and others. The impact driven segment held the majority share in the overall market in 2016.

Impact driven machines are mainly used in full displacement piling and are ideal for constructing foundations of tall buildings. Increasing construction of high rise buildings is expected to favorably impact the segment over the forecast period. However, growing popularity of new methods, including rotary boring and reverse circulation drilling, is foreseen to be a major hindrance for the market.

Auger boring is a key segment in the market. It is mainly used in soft soils for drilling up to low depths. This method is light and inexpensive for application in soft to stiff cohesive soils.

Increasing the application of auger boring in small construction sites owing to its speed is expected to fuel its demand in the industry. Rising popularity of auger boring for sampling and determining groundwater level is expected to favorably impact the market over the next few years.

Country Insights

In terms of region, the U.S. accounted for the largest share in North America, registering a value of USD 759.1 million in 2016. The strong foothold of residential and commercial infrastructure on a domestic level is expected to help U.S. retain its dominance in the industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, improvement in the U.S. economy post the great recession of 2008-09, coupled with an increasing number of wind farms and solar power plants, is expected to fuel product demand through 2025

The market in Mexico is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Over the past few years, Mexico has emerged as an automotive manufacturing hub on account of its vicinity to the U.S. and increasing domestic sales of four-wheeled vehicles. This trend is expected to play an important role in increasing strategic business units in the form of commercial buildings and corporate offices. As a result, Mexico is expected to remain one of the most lucrative markets for the piling machine for the foundation of the commercial buildings over the next few years.

North America Piling Machine Market Share Insights

The industry is highly competitive with major players undertaking key strategic activities such as mergers, acquisitions, capital expansions, and strategic alliances to reinforce their competitive positions in the market. These players are concentrating on expanding their share in the overall industry, while also improving productivity through technological innovation.

The market is dependent upon raw material suppliers and manufacturers, who are primarily concentrated in U.S. and Mexico. Organizations are concentrating on ideal business development by actualizing different development techniques. They are framing strategic alliances with strong players of specific province and sharing innovative expertise for mining and construction industries.

Some of the key companies present are BAUER-Pileco; BSP International Foundations, Ltd.; Sinovo; International Construction Equipment, Inc. (ICE); and Atlas Copco.

