Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market

The Global metabolic disorder therapeutics market size was valued at USD 49.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.56% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for one-time therapies for metabolic disorders and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases are the key factors that are expected to boost the growth of this market. Various governments and healthcare associations around the world have estimated that more than half a billion individuals are to be affected with obesity and diabetes by 2040.In addition, rising incidences of inherited metabolic diseases due to changing lifestyles are likely to propel the market growth.

As it has been observed in recent years, the cases of diabetes have been increasing and many of the countries might face a potential metabolic disorder epidemic. Many of the industrial countries are concerned with chronic obesity epidemic with U.S. leading in number of obese cases. In the U.S. alone, an obese person on an average spends around USD 1500 on medical expenses.

Over the years, the global economic condition has improved, especially in developing countries, which have high number of cases of metabolic diseases. Researchers are urging the governments across the globe to take actions and come up with studies and solutions to reduce obesity and diabetes. For instance, scientists say that one in three individual is obese and there have never been reports stating reduction in obesity numbers. These factors are driving the obesity segment growth.

Other factors that are propelling the market growth are the rapidly aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and increasing cases of smoking and other metabolic pathway restricting practices. Diabetes has become a global epidemic with more than 5% of the population affected by the disease requiring a constant medication to battle certain fatal conditions. For instance, in 2016, around 1.5 million deaths occurred directly due to diabetes.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Viewpoint: Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market

Disease Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2029)

Lysosomal Storage Diseases

Gauchers Disease

Metachromatic Leukodystrophy

Hurler – Scheie

Sanfilipo A

Others

Diabetes

Obesity

Inherited Metabolic Disorders

Hypercholesterolemia

Therapy Type Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Cellular Transplantation

Small Molecule Based Therapy

Substrate Reduction Therapy

Gene Therapy

Drug Therapy

Route of Administration Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Key Players, Recent Developments & Regional Insights: Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market

North America is the dominant region of this market due to the presence of major companies. Increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes in the region is another factor responsible for its largest share. High healthcare expenditure and rising awareness about the metabolic disorders are expected to drive the regional market further.

Asia Pacific is said to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.27% during the estimated time owing to the rapid economic development in this region. Changing lifestyles, leading to a rise in obesity, diabetes, and hypercholesterolemia diseases, along with increased disposable income levels are driving the APAC market.

Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Share Insights

Key companies in the global market are Novo Nordisk A/S; Sanofi S.A.; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Eli Lilly and Company; Merck KgaA; Amgen, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Shire PLC; AbbVie, Inc.; Biocon Ltd.; BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Cipla, Inc.; and CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.

Expansion of product portfolios and M&A are the key strategies undertaken by most of these companies. For instance, in 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim, in collaboration with Eli Lily and Company, had announced positive data pertaining to the clinical development of Jardiance for reduction of cardiovascular deaths in adults with type 2 diabetes and peripheral artery disease.

Key Insights Covered: Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics industry.

2. Global major manufacturers operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics industry.

Research Methodology: Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other

In Aug 2020, Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Hanmi Pharmaceutical today announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the development, manufacture and commercialization of efinopegdutide (formerly HM12525A),Hanmis investigational once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)/glucagon receptor dual agonist, for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Under the agreement, Merck will be granted an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercializeefinopegdutidein the United States and globally. Hanmi will receive an upfront payment of $10 million and is eligible to receive milestone payments up to $860 million associated with the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of efinopegdutide,as well as double-digit royalties on sales of approved product. Hanmi retains an option to commercialize efinopegdutide in Korea.

Efinopegdutide is a GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonist, which activates both the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors. The safety and efficacy of efinopegdutide has previously been evaluated in multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials, including for the treatment of severely obese individuals with and without type 2 diabetes mellitus.

