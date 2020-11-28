Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Kidney Cancer Drugs market.

The global kidney cancer drugs market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. U.S. dominated the scene among the seven major markets. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as availability of novel drugs, presence of strong pipeline, and rise in incidence of renal cancer due to growing geriatric population and more prominent smoking habits.

Kidney cancer accounts for 2.0% of total adult malignancies globally and makes up for 3.8% of all new cancer cases in U.S. Renal cell carcinoma accounts for over 90.0% of all kidney cancers while renal pelvis cancer makes up for <10.0% of microscopically confirmed kidney carcinomas. Clear cell renal cell carcinoma is the most prevalent subtype of renal cell carcinoma, affecting 70.0% of patients with RCC.

Incidence rate of RCC is highest in North America and Western Europe. Metastatic RCC is present in around 30.0% of patients at the time of diagnosis. Globally, approximately 270,000 new cases are diagnosed every year and around 116,000 deaths per year are due to renal cell carcinoma.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Viewpoint: Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market

Therapeutic Class Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2029)

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Pharmacologic Class Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2029)

Angiogenesis Inhibitors

mTOR Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Regional Insights: Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market

Until the 1980s, treatment of kidney cancer included surgical removal of the kidneys, which later progressed to laparoscopic removal of the tumor-affected part. Drugs are usually given to advanced stage patients with disease progression. Various forms of cancer treatment methods have been implemented among the currently approved drugs, including immune modulation therapy, cytokine therapy, mTOR inhibitor, and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) inhibitor.

Rising preference for novel immunotherapies and immune-oncologic agents will push the use of targeted therapies to specific patient subpopulations or later lines of treatment. Programmed death-1 (PD-1) inhibitors are poised to displace TKIs and mTOR inhibitors as the standard of care in first-and second-line RCC settings. Combination regimens, specifically those including PD-1 inhibitors will be introduced in the first-line setting to target major unmet needs, including overcoming tumour resistance, improving progression-free survival, and maintaining quality of life.

Pipeline Insights

As kidney cancer is not responsive to traditional cancer treatments, drug development for this disease focuses on using novel treatments. Novel agents have expanded opportunities in the kidney cancer drugs market through larger number of patients under treatment and better treatment prospects compared to traditional therapies. Some prominent players covered in the segment are Amgen/Allergan, Argos Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Exelixis, Incyte, Merck, and Roche.

PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors represent a paradigm shift in kidney cancer treatment. Several PD-1 and PD-L1 agents with novel MoAs are in early development and are being evaluated both as monotherapy and in combination with already approved immuno-oncology agents. The notable clinical profile of immuno-oncology drugs is reflected in their rapid uptake and expansion of indications.

Country Insights

U.S. led the market with a share of more than 35.0% in 2016. Increased adoption of therapeutics, established healthcare infrastructure, and presence of key manufacturers in the country are major factors responsible for its large share. Japan is expected to experience a high growth rate owing to various factors such as multiple product launches in the region during the forecast period and existence of a large geriatric population base susceptible to kidney cancer.

China offers strong opportunities for market expansion due to the ongoing Healthy China 2020 healthcare reform and removal of price caps on all medicine categories. The Chinese government has initiated supportive 12th Five-Year Plan measures targeting biotechnology as a crucial development sector. Additionally, presence of a large target base with strong unmet clinical needs is expected to drive regional market growth.

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Share Insights

In Jun 2020, FDA Approves BAVENCIO as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma. First and only FDA-approved immunotherapy to demonstrate a significant overall survival benefit in the first-line setting in a Phase III study. Priority review completed under FDAs Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, following receipt of Breakthrough Therapy Designation. EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the US and Canada, and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for BAVENCIO® (avelumab) for the maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) that has not progressed with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy.For patients that do not progress on platinum-containing chemotherapy, BAVENCIO is administered as a first-line maintenance treatment until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

The FDA previously approved BAVENCIO under the accelerated approval program in 2017 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic UC who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy, or who have disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy, based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval was contingent upon verification of clinical benefit, which was demonstrated in JAVELIN Bladder 100. The FDA has now converted the accelerated approval to full approval.

This approval for BAVENCIO, has the opportunity to fundamentally shift the standard of care in the first-line setting of advanced bladder cancer. The focus will be to work closely with the GU community to ensure that this novel and potentially life-changing treatment paradigm is rapidly integrated into clinical practice.

The alliance is committed to providing patient access and reimbursement support through its CoverOne® program to patients who have been prescribed BAVENCIO. This program provides a spectrum of patient access and reimbursement support services intended to help US patients prescribed BAVENCIO receive appropriate access.

Major companies operating in this market include Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, Exelixis, Genentech (Roche), Novartis, Pfizer, and Prometheus Labs. These companies are focusing on product development through clinical collaborations and commercial expansion in emerging markets.

Biosimilar development is gaining traction as a promising market opportunity in kidney cancer therapeutics. Several biotech companies have already launched their Avastin biosimilars across several cancer indications in emerging markets such as India, Russia, and Argentina.

Key Insights Covered: Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Kidney Cancer Drugs industry.

2. Global major manufacturers operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Kidney Cancer Drugs industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Kidney Cancer Drugs industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Kidney Cancer Drugs industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Kidney Cancer Drugs industry.

Research Methodology: Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other

