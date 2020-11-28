Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Beverage Packaging market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Beverage Packaging Market

Global Beverage packaging market was valued at USD 131.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 204.89 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.01%. Growing adoption of bioplastics and surging demand for convenient & sustainable packaging solutions are among the key trends in escalating market growth.

Changing consumer preferences are resulting in an increased utility of packaging materials to enhance strength, aroma retention, heat insulation, sealing, and barrier against moisture. Soaring demand for small packs is providing a strong push to the demand for flexible bags and pouches. The incorporation of active and intelligent systems in beverage packaging is also projected to help the market gain remarkable momentum. The packaging industry is adopting intelligent systems on an increasing scale to provide maximum security as well as to maintain the nutritional content of beverages.

Growing demand for premium products, aided by rising disposable income, is positively influencing the demand for alcoholic beverage consumption. In countries such as Belarus, Moldova, Lithuania, Russia, Romania, the U.K., Ukraine, Andorra, Hungary, Slovakia, and Portugal, cultural as well as traditional aspects play a vital role in supplementing the demand for alcohol. Meanwhile, in emerging nations such as China and India, the demand is witnessing a rapid pace. China, the U.S., Brazil, Germany, Russia, Mexico, Japan, the U.K., and Poland are among the major beer-producing countries in the world.

Some bioplastics, such as PLA and PHA, are biodegradable, while bio-PE and bio-PET are not. However, they are all biosourced and break down faster than petroleum-based plastics. They are preferred over conventional plastics as they offer reduced carbon footprint. A key driver for the growth of the market is the rising focus on environmental sustainability, which is poised to result in reduced consumption of petroleum-based products and spiraling demand for biobased alternatives.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Viewpoint: Global Beverage Packaging Market

Product Market Segmentation & Outlook (Volume, Billion Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Can

Bottle & jars

Pouch

Carton

Others

Material Market Segmentation & Outlook (Volume, Billion Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Other

Application Market Segmentation & Outlook (Volume, Billion Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Alcoholic

Non alcoholic

Key Players, Recent Developments & Regional Insights: Global Beverage Packaging Market

On the basis of product, bottles & jars dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2016. Glass beverage bottles are mainly utilized to pack alcoholic beverages. However, a little demand is also witnessed from the non-alcoholic beverage application segments such as juice, milk, and others. Glass bottles are easier to clean and provide a high-quality aesthetic look to overall product. Thus, their adoption is rising in the beverage packaging segment.

Cartons are anticipated to witness the most promising growth during the forecast period. Cartons are primarily made up of paperboard along with a thin layer of aluminum and plastic, which helps in preserving beverages for a substantial period. Cartons are witnessing a surge in demand for packaging of milk, juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages, as they preserve the product without the need of adding a large amount of preservatives. This packaging enables perishable beverages to be transported to those regions, which lack refrigerating facilities as well as other preservation methods.

Material Insights

The glass was the most prominent material segment in terms of revenue in 2016. It is mainly used to produce packagings such as bottles and jars. They include spirit miniatures, pocket flasks, spirit bottles, wine bottles, beer bottles, juice and soft drink bottles, oil bottles, spice and sauce bottles, spice jars, and wide-mouth jars.

Plastic is the fastest growing segment in the global beverage packaging market. The market is witnessing an upsurge in the demand for eco-friendly as well as water soluble grades of plastics. Moreover, these days, customers are increasingly switching towards recycled plastics. Rising awareness regarding environmental protection is one of the key factors revving up the adoption of recycled plastics for beverage packaging.

Plastic packaging offers advantages such as container variety, less raw material needed, easy disposal, and lightweight. Increasing consumption of beverages owing to growing population in Asia Pacific, particularly in India and China, is estimated to work in favor of the overall market. However, price volatility of raw materials required for plastic manufacturing is expected to pose a threat to industry growth.

Application Insights

The alcoholic beverages segment includes wine, beer, whiskey, rum, vodka, spirits, and others. Packaging of alcoholic beverages is aimed towards protecting alcohol and enhance its shelf life. Demand for eco-efficient and sustainable packaging has witnessed considerable demand during the past few years. Sustainable packaging solutions enable manufacturers to reduce the weight of packaged product as well as facilitate reuse and recycle. In addition, soaring use of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in beer bottles is projected to spur the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The non-alcoholic beverage packaging dominated the market in 2015. This segment includes juices, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, ready to drink tea & coffee, functional drinks, packaged drinking water, sparkled water, and various dairy beverages (white milk, flavored milk, and other).

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific was the leading revenue contributor in the global arena in 2016. Beverage cans and bottles made up of PET are experiencing tremendous demand in the region due to low costs and flourishing end user industries such as RTD juices, tea and coffee, and bottled water. The region also holds immense potential on account of rising demand for beverage packaging from emerging economies such as India and China.

North America is poised to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Robust manufacturing base of global producers such as Tyson Foods Inc.; PepsiCo Inc.; Nestle; Coca Cola Company; Kraft Heinz Co.; JBS USA; and Anheuser-Busch InBev in the U.S. is anticipated to promote the demand for plastic packaging. In addition, rapid expansion of the beverage industry in North America on account of Ëœon-the-go lifestyle of consumers is likely to bolster the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

Beverage Packaging Market Share Insights

The global market is characterized by implementation of product innovation and effective promotion techniques. Along with improving the quality and design of packaging, manufacturers are focusing on expanding their consumer base through adopting several marketing plans. The Coca Cola Company introduced a Share a Coke campaign, within which it replaced the first names of its popular carbonated soft drinks brands, such as Coke Zero, Diet Coke, and Coca-Coal, with the first name of every country. The individualization of brand helps in grabbing consumer attention as well as brand loyalty.

Key participants include Bemis Company, Inc..; Sonoco Products Company; Saint-Gobain S.A; Mondi plc; Amcor Ltd; Alcoa Corporation; Reynolds Group Holdings Limited; Crown Holdings Inc.; and others. Intense competition coupled with spiraling demand from end-user industries has motivated high strength steel manufacturers in implementing growth strategies to maintain their brand position.

