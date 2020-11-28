Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics market.

Global Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Market

Head and neck cancers include cancers in the larynx, throat, lips, mouth, nose, and salivary glands. Tobacco use, heavy alcohol use, and infection with human papillomavirus (HPV) increase the risk of head and neck cancers.

Cancer of the hypopharynx is uncommon; approximately 2,500 new cases are diagnosed in the United States each year. The peak incidence of this cancer occurs in males and females aged 50 to 60 years. Excessive alcohol and tobacco use are the primary risk factors for hypopharyngeal cancer. In the United States, hypopharyngeal cancers are more common in men than in women. In Europe and Asia, high incidences of pharyngeal cancers, namely, oropharyngeal and hypopharyngeal, have been found among men in France, in the counties of Bas-Rhin and Herault; Switzerland, in the section of Vaud; Spain, in the Basque Country region; Slovakia; Slovenia; and India, in the cities of Mumbai and Chennai. This cancer is extremely rare in children.

Estimated new cases and deaths from laryngeal cancer in the United States in 2020:(New cases: 12,370. and Deaths: 3,750.)

Estimated new cases and deaths from oropharyngeal cancer (included with oral cavity cancer) in the United States in 2020:(New cases: 53,260 and Deaths: 10,750)

Upper hypopharyngeal cancers appear to be associated more with heavy drinking and smoking, whereas the lower hypopharyngeal, or postcricoid, cancers are more often associated with nutritional deficiencies. Although earlier reports from northern Europe, particularly from Sweden, indicated a link between Plummer-Vinson syndrome, which consisted of sideropenic anemia and epithelial changes of the aerodigestive tract, and other nutritional deficiencies in women, cases of hypopharyngeal cancer among women are currently more likely to be associated with excessive use of alcohol and tobacco, rather than with deficiency diseases.

The global head and neck cancer drugs/therapeutics market size was valued at USD 752.5 million in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.The current standard of care for head and neck cancer includes surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. Immunotherapies have gained traction as a precision medicine initiative for managing such solid malignancies based on promising clinical results. Key side effects caused due to head and neck cancer treatment include anemia, neutropenia, nausea and vomiting, pain, and bone metastasis.

Oral HPV infections cause over 70% of all oropharyngeal cancers in the United States. In a new study of adults aged 18-59, the rate of HPV vaccination rose from 0% to 6% for men, while oral HPV infections fell by 37% among unvaccinated men.

According to estimates from the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), 550,000 people are diagnosed with head and neck cancer and 300,000 deaths are recorded every year. Head and neck cancer is the sixth most common cancer by incidence in 2016 and accounts for about 5.0% of all cancers worldwide. About 90.0% of all head and neck cancers are squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck SCCHN. The condition affects men remarkably more than women, with a ratio ranging from 2 to 1 to 4 to 1.

China, India, and Brazil are emerging as an opportunity for market expansion. Factors such as growing uptake of biosimilars, beneficial healthcare reforms, and low-cost base are major driving factors for market expansion in these countries.

Current trends indicate that rising geriatric population worldwide, growing cases of target diseases, and availability of improved healthcare services due to government and private organization initiatives will drive the overall market. Increase in immunotherapy adoption in several countries across the world is an opportunity for players to capitalize on and expand further in other regions. PD inhibitors are likely to capture a signifant market share and help expand overall franchise revenue.

Currently more than 43 products are undergoing clinical trials in the head and neck cancer therapeutics market. While early-diagnosed cancers are curable, treatment varies according to type, location, and extent of the disease. Latest advances in surgical techniques and nonsurgical therapies such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy aid in preserving quality of life while offering the most effective care.

Recent advances in cancer research have permitted successful therapeutic targeting of a patients own immune system. Leading pipeline drugs such as Imfinzi (durvalumab) and Bavencio (avelumab) are expected to be launched during the forecast period. Results from clinical trials of these drugs have reported positive primary and secondary endpoint data.

Global Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Market

Therapeutic Class Market Segmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2029)

PD Inhibitors

EGFR Inhibitors

Microtubule Inhibitors

Key Players, Recent Developments & Regional Insights: Global Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Market

The major drug classes in head and neck cancer therapeutics market include PD inhibitors, EGFR inhibitors, and microtubule inhibitors. Among these therapeutic classes, PD inhibitors accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by EGFR inhibitors. The PD inhibitor drug class is expected to grow significantly throughout forecast period, primarily driven by new product launches. The market shares of EGFR inhibitors and microtubule inhibitors will see a double-digit decline over the course of the forecast period owing to high adoption of immunotherapies and targeted therapies.

Major brands prescribed in head and neck cancer include Bristol-Myers Squibbs Opdivo (nivolumab), Mercks Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Eli Lillys Erbitux (cetuximab), and Sanofis Taxotere (docetaxel).

Docetaxel Injection (the generic equivalent of Sanofis, Taxotere), available in 20mg 1mL, 80mg/4mL and 160mg/8mL; has an approximate market size of $45M, annually.

Regional Insights

The global market for head and neck cancer drugs will collectively be driven by rising SCCHN incidence, large number of side effects associated with chemotherapy and radiation therapy, development of cost-effective therapies, increased expenditure on healthcare, and better government initiatives and reimbursement policies.

Regionally, U.S. dominated the worldwide market in 2016, with more than 50.0% share. Japan has witnessed growth in adoption of immunotherapies and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Head and Neck Cancer Drugs Market Share Insights

Some of the players operating in this industry are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly, Sanofi, and Merck Group. Approval of Imfinzi and Bavencio are expected to create significant market opportunity for AstraZeneca and Pfizer respectively through forecast period. Some of the emerging companies with promising pipeline drugs are Kura Oncology, Lion Biotechnologies, and Marsala Biotech.

Patent expirations and rising biosimilar competition have affected several companies, most notably Sanofi and Eli Lilly. Amgen, Actavis, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Jiangsu Hengrui, Teva Pharmaceuticals, DFG Oncology, and BioXpress Therapeutics are some of the major players manufacturing biosimilar Taxotere and Erbitux. Several market players are expected to work on serving unmet market needs, identifying new targets, and consequentially develop stronger drug pipelines.

Global Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics industry.

2. Global major manufacturers operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics industry.

Global Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other

