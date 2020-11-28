Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Local Anesthesia Drugs market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market

The local anesthesia drugs market size was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. There has been an increase in the number of surgical procedures performed across the globe, including dental procedures, cosmetic surgeries, and plastic surgeries. This is a major factor driving the market for local anesthetics.

A key trend observed in the market is a significant rise in demand for post-operative pain relief options, on the heels of an increasing number of surgical procedures. This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period, positively influencing the demand for local anesthesia drugs. An approximate 65.0% of the total surgical procedures performed need postoperative pain management.

Growth in number of surgeries performed can be attributed to aging population, a demographic group that is more prone to chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, respiratory ailments, cancer, neurological disorders, and other gastro, orthopedic, and spinal problems.

Advancements in drug delivery technologies is also expected to contribute to demand for local anesthetics in surgical procedures. For instance, DepoFoam technology uses a new method to deliver bupivacaine and is very efficient in management of post-operative pain.

The growth of the market for local anesthesia drugs is also fueled by the introduction of new and effective drugs such as articaine, levobupivacaine, and ropivacaine. This growth is supplemented by increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, where the number of surgeries performed has been on a steady rise.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Viewpoint: Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market

Product Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Bupivacaine

Ropivacaine

Lidocaine

Chloroprocaine

Prilocaine

Benzocaine

Meloxicam

Other local anesthetics

Application Market Segmentation & Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2020)

Injectable

Surface Anesthetic

Key Players, Recent Developments & Regional Insights: Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market

On the basis of product, the local anesthesia drugs market has been segmented into bupivacaine, ropivacaine, lidocaine, chloroprocaine, prilocaine, benzocaine, and other local anesthetics. The lidocaine drug dominated the market in 2016 owing to its extensive use as a topical and injectable anesthetic. Entry of newer drugs such as articaine and bupivacaine will, however, threaten to challenge the market share of this drug over the forecast period.

Bupivacaine is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2025 due to significant number of clinical trials conducted on the drug as of 2020. The growth is also attributed to its extensive use in post-operative pain management. Drugs such as ropivacaine and articaine are also expected to witness promising growth over the forecast period.

Application Insights

In terms of application, the market for local anesthesia drugs has been bifurcated into injectable and surface anesthetics. By way of revenue, the injectable anesthetics segment dominated the market and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to extensive usage of injectable anesthetics in different surgical procedures. Surface anesthetics, on the other hand, are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Advancements in drug delivery systems are expected to be the key driving factor for this segment.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share in the market owing to significant number of surgical procedures performed in U.S. The country accounts for more than 25.0% of surgical procedures performed across the globe. High per capita income, improved access to healthcare, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising geriatric population are driving the market for local anesthesia drugs in this region.

Europe held the second largest share as of 2016 and is expected to witness decent growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing volume of dental and cosmetic surgeries, advancements in surgical procedures, and growing use of local anesthetics in post-operative pain management.

The Asia Pacific and Latin American markets are expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to expanding geriatric population, which is anticipated to drive the number of surgical procedures performed in the region. Decline in opioid use in the region is also expected to contribute to market growth.

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Share Insights

Some of the key players in the market for local anesthesia drugs are Aspen Pharmacare; Fresenius Kabi; Novartis, Inc.; Sagent Pharmaceutical; Pacira Pharmaceutical; Mylan; and Teva Pharmaceuticals. There are numerous regional and local generic players in the market, which makes the market increasingly competitive. GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca recently divested their anesthesia portfolio to Aspen Pharmacare, making Aspen one of the largest suppliers of anesthesia drugs across the globe.

Key Development across Local Anesthesia Drugs Market in the year 2020

In October 2020, Heron Therapeutics, B.V. received marketing authorization valid throughout the European Union for Zynrelef, which is a painkiller used in adults to reduce pain from small to medium-sized wounds after an operation. Zynrelef is a prolonged-release solution that is applied to the wound during surgery before the wound is closed. Prolonged-release means that the active substances are released slowly over several hours after application. It utilizes a novel, synergistic mechanism of action that combines bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) meloxicam. Bupivacaine is a local anesthetic that temporarily numbs the area to which it has been applied by blocking pain signals to the brain. Meloxicam, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), reduces pain and inflammation and strengthens the effect of bupivacaine. It has been shown to provide effective pain relief from small to medium-sized wounds after surgery. Its effect on reducing the need for opioid pain relief was considered modest but clinically significant.

Herons New Drug Submission (NDS) for HTX-011 for the management of postoperative pain was granted Priority Review status by Health Canada in October 2019 and accepted by Health Canada in November 2019. Heron is working to respond to a list of questions received from Health Canada in July 2020.

Zynrelef is indicated for treatment of somatic postoperative pain from small- to medium-sized surgical wounds in adults. Heron is conducting The HOPE (Helping Opioid Prescription Elimination) Project evaluating HTX-011 as the foundation of non-opioid multimodal analgesia (MMA).

*ZYNRELEF is the approved trade name for HTX-011 in the European Union.

In September 2020, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), a leading provider of innovative non-opioid pain management options, announced the European Medicines Agencys (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for EXPAREL for postsurgical analgesia. The CHMP positive opinion was based on the results of four pivotal Phase 3 studies that demonstrated improvements in pain reduction and opioid use. The studies included Lower Extremity Nerve Block Study, Upper Extremity Nerve Block Study, Hard Tissue Infiltration Study, and Soft Tissue Infiltration Study

EXPAREL is indicated in the United States for single-dose infiltration in adults to produce postsurgical local analgesia and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia. Since its launch, EXPAREL has been used in over seven million patients.

Key Insights Covered: Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Local Anesthesia Drugs industry.

2. Global major manufacturers operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Local Anesthesia Drugs industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Local Anesthesia Drugs industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Local Anesthesia Drugs industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Local Anesthesia Drugs industry.

