Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Postoperative Pain Management Market

Post-operative pain management is a branch that deals with minimizing the pain occur due to tissue injury together with muscle spasm to the patients after surgery. It is the branch of pain management. Global post- operative pain management market is growing steadily due to increasing demand for pain control drugs and devices. An increasing number of surgeries across the globe and the increasing prevalence of different diseases across the globe is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Viewpoint: Global Postoperative Pain Management Market

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2015 to 2020 and forecast until 2029:

Acute Pain Management

Moderate Pain Management

Severe Pain Management

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown of data from year 2015 to 2020 and forecast until 2029:

Cancer Pain

Arthritic Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Musculoskeletal Pain

Migraine

Others

Top Companies & Key Players: Global Postoperative Pain Management Market

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Purdue Pharma

Endo Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Forest Laboratories Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

In October 2020, Heron Therapeutics, B.V. received marketing authorization valid throughout the European Union for Zynrelef, which is a painkiller used in adults to reduce pain from small to medium-sized wounds after an operation. Zynrelef is a prolonged-release solution that is applied to the wound during surgery before the wound is closed. Prolonged-release means that the active substances are released slowly over several hours after application. It utilizes a novel, synergistic mechanism of action that combines bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) meloxicam. Bupivacaine is a local anesthetic that temporarily numbs the area to which it has been applied by blocking pain signals to the brain. Meloxicam, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), reduces pain and inflammation and strengthens the effect of bupivacaine. It has been shown to provide effective pain relief from small to medium-sized wounds after surgery. Its effect on reducing the need for opioid pain relief was considered modest but clinically significant.

Herons New Drug Submission (NDS) for HTX-011 for the management of postoperative pain was granted Priority Review status by Health Canada in October 2019 and accepted by Health Canada in November 2019. Heron is working to respond to a list of questions received from Health Canada in July 2020.

Zynrelef is indicated for treatment of somatic postoperative pain from small- to medium-sized surgical wounds in adults. Heron is conducting The HOPE (Helping Opioid Prescription Elimination) Project evaluating HTX-011 as the foundation of non-opioid multimodal analgesia (MMA).

*ZYNRELEF is the approved trade name for HTX-011 in the European Union.

In September 2020, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), a leading provider of innovative non-opioid pain management options, announced the European Medicines Agencys (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for EXPAREL for postsurgical analgesia. The CHMP positive opinion was based on the results of four pivotal Phase 3 studies that demonstrated improvements in pain reduction and opioid use. The studies included Lower Extremity Nerve Block Study, Upper Extremity Nerve Block Study, Hard Tissue Infiltration Study, and Soft Tissue Infiltration Study

EXPAREL is indicated in the United States for single-dose infiltration in adults to produce postsurgical local analgesia and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia. Since its launch, EXPAREL has been used in over seven million patients.

