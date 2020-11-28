According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Lawful Interception Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during 2020-2025.

Lawful interception (LI) represents one of the regulatory requirements that operators must fulfill as a legal obligation toward the law enforcement agencies (LEA) and governing authorities of the country where they are operating their businesses. In this process, network operators collect and monitor the communication of an individual or an organization. LI is administered by applying a physical wiretap on telephone lines, emails, mobile data, instant messaging and other internet-based services. It plays a vital role in investigating and litigating criminal activities.

One of the significant factors propelling the global lawful interception market is the increasing number of criminal activities and terrorism. Governments of both developed, as well as emerging economies, are increasingly adopting lawful interception (LI) to monitor and decrypt digital and analog information. Besides this, mobile phone tracking systems are also being installed to help security agencies in protecting and preserving consumer interests. Other factors, such as increasing online activities and the consequent rise in cybercrimes, and growing investments by governments and key industry players in communications infrastructure, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Network Technology

1. Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)

2. Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

3. Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

4. Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

5. Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)

6. Long Term Evolution (LTE)

7. Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)

8. Others

Breakup by Device

1. Mediation Devices

2. Routers

3. Intercept Access Point (IAP)

4. Gateways

5. Switches

6. Management Servers

7. Others

Breakup by Communication Content

1. Voice Communication

2. Video

3. Text Messaging

4. Facsimile

5. Digital Pictures

6. File Transfer

7. Others

Breakup by Service

1. Professional Services

2. Managed Services

3. System Integrators

Breakup by End-User

1. Government & Public Affairs

2. Law Enforcement Agencies

3. Small & Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aqsacom Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Incognito Software, Net Optics, Netscout, Siemens AG, SS8, Utimaco Safeware, Verint Systems, ZTE Corporation, etc.

