According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Virtual Reality Headset Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market reached a volume of 9.2 Million Units in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth in the next five years.

A virtual reality (VR) headset is a type of heads-up display (HUD) which is used to deliver the virtual reality experience to the user. It allows the users to experience the first-person view (FPV) and interact with a simulated environment by replacing the natural surroundings with virtual content. At present, it is generally used for playing video games and watching VR videos.

The increasing penetration of virtual reality content in gaming, sports and entertainment is currently driving the growth of the market. The demand for high-quality visual content has led to developments in virtual reality technology. Apart from gaming, virtual reality is also being used in the military and defense, automotive, and advertising industries. Moreover, the increasing utilization of digital entertainment and media is also expected to drive the demand for virtual reality headsets. Apart from this, the rising smartphone penetration, coupled with the developments in 3D technology, will further augment the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• PC Based

• Console Based

• Smartphone Based

• Standalone

Breakup by Material:

• Plastic

• Paper

• Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Games and Entertainment

• Automobile

• Education

• Real Estate

• Military

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global virtual reality headset market.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

